Ryder Cup 2023: Tommy Fleetwood reveals premonition he was going to get Europe's winning point in Rome

Tommy Fleetwood revealed he had a premonition that he would secure Ryder Cup victory for Team Europe several holes before delivering the winning point in Rome.

Fleetwood won three of his four matches as Luke Donald's side ran out 16.5-11.5 winners at Marco Simone GC, where Europe impressed throughout to claim a seventh consecutive home victory in the biennial contest.

Europe took a five-point advantage into the final day, where Fleetwood - sent out in the penultimate singles match - beat Rickie Fowler 3&1 to earn the point that ensured the hosts would regain the trophy and avenge their record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Fleetwood reached an unassailable advantage after a sensational tee shot at the driveable par-four 16th, taking him two up with two to play and guaranteeing at least the half-point required to take the hosts to 14.5 points, with the finish drawing comparisons with Europe's 2018 home victory.

"I've never told anyone this, but I was walking down the 11th hole and something came over me," Fleetwood exclusively revealed to Sky Sports. "You all get a vice-captain when you play and Fran [Francesco Molinari] was mine every match, then he walked with me for most of the singles. He has been a huge part of my Ryder Cup.

"In Paris [2018], in my first ever Ryder Cup, the winning moment - and I was stood there on the tee - was when Phil Mickelson put it into the water at the 16th and Fran hit it into the middle of the green. They shook hands and that's how the Ryder Cup was won.

"As I was walking down the 11th, I said to myself that Rickie [Fowler] is going to hit it into the water at the 16th and that's where I'm going to win the Ryder Cup. For whatever reason, that just came into mind.

"I was 1up on the 16th tee when I saw Rickie's drive. He didn't hit that bad of a shot, it was just cutting all the time and went in the water. It's just strange how things like that happen, but for me then you've got to stand up and you've still got to hit the golf shot.

"I was looking at the green and all I could think of was being one good shot away from winning the Ryder Cup. I stepped up, hit the driver down a little bit and it was a great swing. I looked up and saw where it was going, so there was nothing else to do."

Fleetwood officially claimed the winning point when a brilliant tee shot at the par-three next left Fowler conceding the birdie putt, sparking wild celebrations with two matches still out on the course.

"I loved picking it up, but I would have loved to have knocked it in to win the Ryder Cup as well," Fleetwood added. "I think the putt was closer than what people would think, but he could have made me holed it!"

Fleetwood had spent time with Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre earlier in the day, with the trio - featuring for Europe in the final three singles matches - initially hoping the trophy would be secure without their results.

"We were all sat in the physio room that morning and were all just laughing, saying we wanted to play no role in what will happen at the end!" Fleetwood added. "At the same time, you know it can always happen and there's obviously always two options when you're down at the back end.

"Either it's all over, which is a bit of a weird feeling, or there's going to be a lot of pressure coming on you guys. When you're out there it is an amazing opportunity, but we probably didn't think [at the start of the day] it was going to come down to us.

"We're all very clear when it comes down to the singles that you control your own point. You focus on your own game and let the result of the whole Ryder Cup take care of itself. I had my own instructions that I was very aware of for that day, no matter what.

"When we glanced at the leaderboard, which you tell yourself you're not going to do but there's so many there, there were definitely scenarios where it looked like it could come down to us."

