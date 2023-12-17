PNC Championship: Tiger Woods and son Charlie finish tied-fifth as Team Langer claim two-shot win
Bernhard Langer and his son claimed a two-shot victory at the PNC Championship, with Tiger Woods and his 14-year-old son Charlie six strokes back in tied-fifth after an impressive day in Florida; Watch the PGA Tour in 2024 live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 17/12/23 10:46pm
Tiger Woods partnered his son Charlie to a tied-fifth finish at the PNC Championship, as Bernhard Langer claimed a record-equalling fifth victory in the event.
Team Woods were making their fourth appearance in the 20-team field, where past winners of majors or Players Championships play alongside a family member in a 36-hole scramble contest in Florida.
The Woods pair combined to card an eagle and nine birdies in a 11-under 61 on the final day at the Ritz-Carlton Club to finish as one of five teams on 19 under, six strokes behind Langer and his son Jason.
- PNC Championship: Final leaderboard | PGA Tour: 2024 schedule
- 'Tournament a month' for Tiger Woods? What to expect next season
- NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months
Team Woods took advantage of the par-five third and Tiger added an eagle at the par-five fifth, then watched on with pride as his son drove the green at the 355-yard seventh and then chipped in from off the ninth green to add to their birdie tally.
The duo - who also had Woods' 16-year-old daughter Sam as a caddie - started the back nine with a birdie and added four more in a row from the 13th, before signing off another memorable week by picking up a shot at the par-five last.
"To have both my kids out there the last two days has been so special," Woods said. "Just grateful for us to be able to have these types of experiences. I haven't seen a lot of these guys because a lot of them are on the Champions Tour and quite frankly I haven't played a lot."
Two-time Masters champion Langer and his son Jason registered 13 birdies in a final-round 59 to finish two clear of Team Duval, with Team Singh - the defending champions - a further stroke back in third after five birdies in their last six holes.
Langer won back-to-back editions with his son Stefan in 2005 and 2006 before partnering Jason to victory in 2014 and 2019, with his latest success seeing him join Raymond Floyd as the only other five-time winner of the event.
Team Goosen finished fourth on 21 under, while Team Woods were joined in a share of fifth by Team Lehman, Team Cink, Team Daly and overnight leaders Team Kuchar - Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron - who followed an opening-day 57 with a four-under 68 on Sunday.
What's next?
The 2024 PGA Tour season begins with The Sentry from January 4-7, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii and live on Sky Sports Golf. Woods has yet to announce his next competitive start, but has said playing "a tournament a month" is a realistic goal in the year ahead.
Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and all of the majors in 2024 exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for six months.