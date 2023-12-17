PNC Championship: Tiger Woods and son Charlie finish tied-fifth as Team Langer claim two-shot win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the final day of the PNC Championship in Florida, where Tiger Woods competed alongside his son Charlie. The best of the action from the final day of the PNC Championship in Florida, where Tiger Woods competed alongside his son Charlie.

Tiger Woods partnered his son Charlie to a tied-fifth finish at the PNC Championship, as Bernhard Langer claimed a record-equalling fifth victory in the event.

Team Woods were making their fourth appearance in the 20-team field, where past winners of majors or Players Championships play alongside a family member in a 36-hole scramble contest in Florida.

The Woods pair combined to card an eagle and nine birdies in a 11-under 61 on the final day at the Ritz-Carlton Club to finish as one of five teams on 19 under, six strokes behind Langer and his son Jason.

Team Woods took advantage of the par-five third and Tiger added an eagle at the par-five fifth, then watched on with pride as his son drove the green at the 355-yard seventh and then chipped in from off the ninth green to add to their birdie tally.

Tiger Woods could not contain his joy after his son Charlie sank this spectacular chip-in for a birdie at the PNC Championship

The duo - who also had Woods' 16-year-old daughter Sam as a caddie - started the back nine with a birdie and added four more in a row from the 13th, before signing off another memorable week by picking up a shot at the par-five last.

"To have both my kids out there the last two days has been so special," Woods said. "Just grateful for us to be able to have these types of experiences. I haven't seen a lot of these guys because a lot of them are on the Champions Tour and quite frankly I haven't played a lot."

Tiger Woods says watching his 14-year-old son Charlie play is like looking in the mirror, as the pair team up at the PNC Championship

Two-time Masters champion Langer and his son Jason registered 13 birdies in a final-round 59 to finish two clear of Team Duval, with Team Singh - the defending champions - a further stroke back in third after five birdies in their last six holes.

Langer won back-to-back editions with his son Stefan in 2005 and 2006 before partnering Jason to victory in 2014 and 2019, with his latest success seeing him join Raymond Floyd as the only other five-time winner of the event.

Team Goosen finished fourth on 21 under, while Team Woods were joined in a share of fifth by Team Lehman, Team Cink, Team Daly and overnight leaders Team Kuchar - Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron - who followed an opening-day 57 with a four-under 68 on Sunday.

Tiger Woods' 14-year-old son Charlie hits a massive 335-yard drive at the PNC Championship

What's next?

The 2024 PGA Tour season begins with The Sentry from January 4-7, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii and live on Sky Sports Golf. Woods has yet to announce his next competitive start, but has said playing "a tournament a month" is a realistic goal in the year ahead.

