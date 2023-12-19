Angel Cabrera reinstated to PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions after prison sentence

Angel Cabrera has been reinstated to the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera has been reinstated to the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions following a two-year prison sentence, the Tour confirmed on Tuesday.

Cabrera was arrested in January 2021 on an Interpol warrant and was convicted that July for threats and harassment of Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner of two years. Her case was joined by that of another former partner, Micaela Escudero.

The 54-year-old received a three-year, 10-month sentence, and he was released on parole in August of this year after spending 30 months in custody between Brazil and Argentina. Without confirming Cabrera was ever suspended - the PGA Tour does not publicise conduct violations - a Tour spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press Cabrera is eligible to play.

"I made serious mistakes," Cabrera told Golf Digest in an interview. "I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted.

"That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn't the devil, but I did bad things.

"I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me - and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport."

Golf Digest obtained a copy of a letter to Cabrera in which PGA Tour senior vice-president Andy Levinson notified him his suspension had been lifted.

In the letter, Cabrera is warned that failure to comply with the terms of his release "may result in the immediate reinstatement of your suspension."

A two-time major champion, Cabrera told Golf Digest that he hoped to return to the Masters, where he won in 2009.

Augusta National operates the major championship and may or may not choose to invite him. Cabrera's other major title came at the 2007 US Open.

"I've made serious mistakes, but I've also paid my debts," Cabrera added. "I'm going to work as hard as I can to clean up my image. I want to recover the stature I had as an athlete.

"Golf is everything to me. It's my life. I have to continue."

He has already returned to competitive golf and tied for 10th last weekend in an event on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica developmental circuit.