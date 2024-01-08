Tiger Woods suggests end of long-time partnership with Nike and hints at PGA Tour return date

Tiger Woods appears to have ended his long-time partnership with Nike - spanning over 27 years - in a social media post that also hinted he could make a return to the PGA Tour next month.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has been wearing Nike since turning professional aged 20 and wore the brand for all 15 of his major victories, with Woods featuring in numerous commercials and seeing his iconic 'Tiger Red' look become synonymous with final rounds.

Woods was still wearing Nike clothing during last month's PNC Championship, a 36-hole team event alongside his son Charlie, where he refused to confirm which brand he would be using heading into the new season.

"I'm still wearing their product," Woods replied when asked during his opening round in Florida, before repeating the same answer when Woods was pressed about his future with Nike.

Speculation over Woods' future with Nike intensified in recent weeks, with the former world No 1 paying tribute to the partnership in a cryptic social media post to seemingly confirm they are going their separate ways.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Woods said: "Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world.

"The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Nike said in their own statement about Woods: "Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking.

"You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."

What next for Woods?

Woods said last month that playing "a tournament a month" is a realistic goal in 2024, with the 'see you in LA' comment in his social media post suggesting that the Genesis Invitational could be where we see him make his first start of the year.

The tournament takes place from February 15-18 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, with the event hosted by Woods' foundation and also where he made his comeback from injury last season.

Woods' tied-45th finish in the 2023 contest is his only full-field appearance in a PGA Tour event - outside of the majors - since suffering career-threatening leg and ankle injuries in a car crash the day after the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

It is expected that Woods will be back at Augusta National from April 11-14 to chase a record-equalling sixth Green Jacket, while the PGA Championship from May 16-19 takes place at Valhalla - the venue where Woods lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2000 as part of the 'Tiger Slam'.

