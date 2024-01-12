Matt Fitzpatrick misses cut at PGA Tour's Sony Open as Jon Rahm's replacement Carl Yuan shares lead

Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut at the Sony Open as Jon Rahm's replacement Carl Yuan shares a three-way lead after the second round.

World No 8 Fitzpatrick, the highest-ranked player in the field at the PGA Tour event in Hawaii, finished at even par after a second round of 71, missing the cut by two shots.

Fitzpatrick, who finished the first round at one under, bogeyed his first three holes to leave himself in danger. Two birdies at nine and 11 gave the Englishman hope but he failed to build on that momentum on his back nine.

Gary Woodland, playing his first event after undergoing brain surgery in September, and Will Zalatoris, returning from back surgery that kept him out for nine months, both missed the cut. Woodland shot one-over 71 on both Thursday and Friday. Zalatoris produced a second-round 69, but it wasn't enough to overcome a first-round 76.

Meanwhile, Rahm's departure for LIV Golf continues to pay quick dividends for Yuan, who shares the lead in Hawaii at an event he would not be at but for Rahm's decision.

The 26-year-old from China shot a five-under-par 65 at Waialae Country Club on Friday to reach nine under overall at the midway point.

Yuan is tied for the lead entering the weekend with Austin Eckroat and South Korea's Byeong Hun An.

Yuan finished 126th in last year's FedEx Cup standings - one spot shy of earning full status on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season. But shortly after Rahm signed with LIV last month, Yuan was bumped up that key spot.

Yuan is in the first full-field event of his second season on the PGA Tour, and has yet to post a top-three finish through 34 starts. He's in good position to change that with the lowest 36-hole score of his career.

"Hopefully my score and performance will kind of cover that part," Yuan said when asked if he expected to be known all year as the player who retained his status thanks to Rahm.

"I mean, just looking forward to another year on tour. With all the learning experience from my rookie year definitely feel like I'm more prepared for being out here."

Each of the three leaders birdied his final hole on Friday. The trio have a one-shot edge on Ben Griffin, Stewart Cink, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Kurt Kitayama, Chris Kirk, Grayson Murray, Germany's Stephan Jaeger, France's Matthieu Pavon and first-round leader Cam Davis of Australia.

Image: China'a Carl Yuan, who replaced Jon Rahm at the event, shares the lead

Kirk, who won The Sentry last week, is attempting to become the first player to win the "Hawaii Double" since Justin Thomas in 2017 and the first player to win the first two events of a year since Ernie Els in 2003.

An, 32, is winless in 181 career prior starts, while Eckroat, 24, is seeking his first career PGA Tour win in his 45th start.

"I think this golf course suits a drawer, and I draw the golf ball," said Eckroat, who tied for 12th in Honolulu last year and now also sits on the lowest 36-hole score of his career.

"I played here well last year and was looking forward to coming back, which is huge.

"I think the golf course just suits my eye and the tee balls and everything, so it's a really comforting golf course for me for sure."

Defending champion Si Woo Kim from South Korea is among a dozen players at five under through 36 holes.

