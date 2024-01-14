Dubai Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood pips Rory McIlroy on final hole to take victory

Tommy Fleetwood holed a high-pressure birdie putt at the 18th hole to snatch victory from Rory McIlroy in the Dubai Invitational.

McIlroy headed into the final hole with a one-shot lead after five birdies across the back nine saw the momentum swing in his favour.

However, his tee shot on the final hole found the water and as he settled for a bogey, Fleetwood sunk the incredible 16-foot birdie to claim victory in Dubai.

It was a sensational round once again from Fleetwood, five birdies and one bogey sealing a 67, and his highlight came at the 10th as an incredible bunker shot set him up beautifully for his third birdie.

Thriston Lawrence also had a day to remember as he finished second alongside McIlroy, seven birdies and a blemish-free round solidifying his spot.

"It was great. I think I was very happy with the way I played today for the large majority of the round," said Fleetwood.

"I didn't hole some of the putts that I wanted to and it was great watching one of the world's best players in golf in Rory, watching the way he attacked the back nine.

"It was just up and down towards the end. Sloppy bogey on 16th. But birdie, birdie on 17 and 18.

"I was playing very well, I was hitting very solid. I felt very controlled in my game and it was just a case of staying patient.

"It feels amazing winning. I obviously don't win as much as I would like to.

"This is where I live and I have a lot of support and it is great to kick off the year with a good result and push on from here."

Fleetwood maintained the lead for the majority of the final round as McIlroy had a day that was full of peaks and troughs, a chance to take the solo lead going begging on the 14th as a birdie chance turned into a three-putt and bogey for the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy showed his class and recovered on the 15th to take the solo lead with a birdie and as Fleetwood faltered with a bogey on the 16th it looked like he would see it out to claim the win.

However, Fleetwood's birdies on the 17th and 18th were met with a birdie and a bogey for McIlroy which saw the lead change with the final shot as the Englishman took victory.

McIlroy was happy with his play but admitted that some "sloppy mistakes" cost him at opportune moments.

"For a first week back out it was a really positive week," said McIlroy.

"I am looking back on today - I had a tee shot in the water on the front nine, had the three putt, then the water ball on the last.

"First week back out, I think you have to expect some of those sloppy mistakes. Unfortunately for me, some of those mistakes came at the wrong time.

"I will reflect on it and learn from today and there is still a lot of good stuff in there, I just need to tidy up some of the edges."

Englishman Jordan Smith finished in fourth place on 16-under while Team Europe's Francesco Molinari had a round to remember as he finished on 15-under and carded a 63.

Despite one bogey on the par three 14th, Molinari found nine birdies, seven in the first 11 holes, finishing with three in a row to finish in fifth place.

