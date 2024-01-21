Rory McIlroy claims record fourth Dubai Desert Classic victory and first DP World Tour win of season

Rory McIlroy successfully defended his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title and secured a record fourth victory at the event after completing an impressive one-shot win.

McIlroy was 10 strokes off the halfway lead before charging into contention with a third-round 63 at Emirates Golf Club, taking him within two shots of Cameron Young, then pulled clear of the field during an impressive final-round display.

The world No 2 moved into a share of the lead inside the opening four holes and grabbed the solo advantage at the sixth after errors from both Young and Adrian Meronk, with back-to-back birdies from the eighth seeing McIlroy reach the turn with a three-stroke cushion.

Final leaderboard -14 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) -13 Adrian Meronk (Pol) -12 Cameron Young (USA) Others: -10 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Aaron Cockerill (Can), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp); -9 Adam Scott (Aus); -7 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

McIlroy saw his advantage cut from four to one when Meronk posted back-to-back birdies on the back nine, although the four-time major champion carded a two-under 70 to hold off the chasing pack and claim a first win of the year.

Dubai delight for McIlroy

McIlroy produced a sensational tee shot at the par-four second, driving the green and two-putting from 30 feet for birdie, while Meronk also moved within one of Young by taking advantage of the par-five third.

Young missed the chance to double his lead from inside four feet at the fourth then bogeyed the sixth after seeing his tee shot stop next to a tree stump, as McIlroy got up and down from the sand to save par to temporarily make it a three-way tie at the top.

Image: Cameron Young remains without a career victory on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour

Meronk found the water on his way to double-bogeying the seventh and Young missed a shot on the same par-three, as McIlroy produced a sensational save from the back of the seventh green to take a one-shot lead.

McIlroy responded to an average approach into the par-four next by nailing a big breaking putt from 30 feet and added another birdie at the ninth to reach the turn in 33, although failed to take advantage of the par-five 10th to allow Young to move back within two with a birdie.

Image: McIlroy has previously won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in 2009, 2015 and 2023

Young bogeyed his next two holes to briefly move McIlroy four clear, only for the Northern Irishman to give hope for the field when he sprayed his tee shot into trees at the 13th on his way to a bogey-six.

Meronk responded by posting back-to-back birdies from the 13th to get within one but then lost ground with a bogey at the 16th after driving into some thick rough, as McIlroy went on a run of two-putt pars to restore control of the tournament.

Young kept his slim hopes alive when he converted from 25 feet at the 16th to join Meronk in tied-second but bogeyed the next, allowing McIlroy to take a two-shot advantage to the par-five last.

McIlroy found the rough at the back left of the green with his second shot and pitched well to 10 feet, then two-putted for the par required to finish a shot clear of Meronk and claim a first win of 2024.

A one-under 71 saw Meronk - the DP World Tour Player of the Year - claim second ahead of Young, who birdied the last to close a final-round 74, while Joaquin Niemann shared fourth with Aaron Cockerill and Pablo Larrazabal.

Haotong Li, Nicolai Hojgaard, Masahiro Kawamura and Adam Scott rounded off the top 10, as Tommy Fleetwood - who pipped McIlroy to Dubai Invitational victory last week - ended in tied-14th.

'Great start to the season' for McIlroy

McIlroy's victory follows his runner-up finish at the Dubai Invitational last Sunday, with the reigning Race to Dubai champion confident of building on his fast start to 2024 over the coming months.

"It's a great start to the season," McIlroy said after his victory. "I started well last year here with the win here but it was a little more dramatic on the last green compared to today.

"It's a great platform to build from. I know I'm playing good golf and there are still a couple of misses, off the tee left - one got me on 18 last week and I missed one today on the 13th and one on 16 as well which nearly cost me as well.

"A couple of little things to work on but these weeks are great and you learn a tonne from them. Then it's great to have the competition and come out on top as well."

Live DP World Tour Golf Thursday 25th January 8:00am

What's next?

The DP World Tour stays in the Middle East for the Ras al Khaimah Championship, where Daniel Gavins returns as defending champion. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 8am on Sky Sports Golf.

Rory McIlroy is next in action on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4, live on Sky Sports. Stream golf and more top sport with NOW.