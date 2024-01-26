Farmers Insurance Open: Stephan Jaeger hits final-hole eagle to snatch second-round lead on PGA Tour

Stephan Jaeger jumps into one-shot lead after second round of PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open, having hit eagle on final hole; England's Aaron Rai drops to seventh; watch third round of the Farmers Insurance Open live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Friday
Friday 26 January 2024 08:04, UK
Germany's Stephan Jaeger jumped 18 spots to take the lead in San Diego after scoring an eagle on the last hole at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Jaeger hit a 64 on the second round of the PGA tournament, finishing the day 12-under par, one stroke ahead of Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard.
The German made a 35-foot eagle on the final hole, saying after the day's play ending the round like that was "exciting".
"Finishing like that, yeah, it was exciting. I wanted it to kind of go middle of the green and I went right at it. It ended up landing just short of the pin and scooting kind of back fringe," Jaeger said.
"Had a little downhill right-to-lefter about 35 feet and it ended up curling in. It was awesome to see.
"It's always nice to make eagles and birdies. Nobody can take those away from you. I'm pumped to play the South Course two more days. I love this place. This is probably one of my favorite tournaments every year."
Jaeger shot one bogey and seven birdies to go with his eagle.
England's Aaron Rai dropped down three places, shooting a 70 with five birdies and three bogeys.
Belgian Thomas Detry is tied in third place with France's Matthieu Pavon, two strokes off the lead.
Notable names who missed the cut line of three under par were Sungjae Im (two under), Gary Woodland (two under), Collin Morikawa (two under), Billy Horschel (one over), Michael Block (one over) and Jason Day (one over).
Watch the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Friday. Also stream the best golf and more sport with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland