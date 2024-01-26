Farmers Insurance Open: Stephan Jaeger hits final-hole eagle to snatch second-round lead on PGA Tour

Germany's Stephan Jaeger jumped 18 spots to take the lead in San Diego after scoring an eagle on the last hole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Jaeger hit a 64 on the second round of the PGA tournament, finishing the day 12-under par, one stroke ahead of Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard.

The German made a 35-foot eagle on the final hole, saying after the day's play ending the round like that was "exciting".

"Finishing like that, yeah, it was exciting. I wanted it to kind of go middle of the green and I went right at it. It ended up landing just short of the pin and scooting kind of back fringe," Jaeger said.

"Had a little downhill right-to-lefter about 35 feet and it ended up curling in. It was awesome to see.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's always nice to make eagles and birdies. Nobody can take those away from you. I'm pumped to play the South Course two more days. I love this place. This is probably one of my favorite tournaments every year."

Jaeger shot one bogey and seven birdies to go with his eagle.

England's Aaron Rai dropped down three places, shooting a 70 with five birdies and three bogeys.

Belgian Thomas Detry is tied in third place with France's Matthieu Pavon, two strokes off the lead.

Notable names who missed the cut line of three under par were Sungjae Im (two under), Gary Woodland (two under), Collin Morikawa (two under), Billy Horschel (one over), Michael Block (one over) and Jason Day (one over).

Watch the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Friday. Also stream the best golf and more sport with NOW.