Charley Hull: Solheim Cup star feels game 'going in the right direction' after Saudi Ladies International third

Charley Hull believes her third-place finish at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International is a sign her game is heading in the right direction as she seeks a first major title in 2024.

The Solheim Cup star finished tied with Japan's Minami Katsu on nine under par for the tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, nine shots back from winner Patty Tavatanakit.

Hull's showing in Saudi Arabia followed her finishing tied for seventh in her first outing of the year at last month's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the 27-year-old Englishwoman is satisfied with the progress she is making, despite being frustrated with some of her reading of the greens.

"Top three is pretty good, I'm happy about that," three-time major runner-up Hull said. "I left so many putts out there, I hit it so well.

"It was tricky. I felt like I didn't putt too bad, but there were just some little mis-reads and I'm happy with my performance.

"My first event on the LPGA a few weeks ago was a top-10 finish and then another top-10 here, so my game is definitely going in the right direction."

Hull's third-place finish came despite enduring significant disruption between the second and third rounds, with overnight heavy rain and thunderstorms causing her hotel room to flood while she was trying to sleep.

That lack of rest interrupted her plans to do some fitness work in the morning yet did not seem to affect her golf too much as she shot her second-best round of the tournament on Saturday of 68.

"I had planned to do some sprints in a circuit [on Saturday], but my room decided to flood so I had to have plumbers in from 1am until 3.30am," Hull said following her third round.

"After that I didn't really fancy getting up to do too much of a workout, but I'm certainly much more awake now after that round."

Hull will undoubtedly be aiming to make up for that missed exercise session this week, albeit with a quick turnaround as she heads to the Siam Country Club in Pattaya for the Honda LPGA Thailand which starts on Thursday.

Image: Charley Hull is heading to Thailand for her next tournament

The world No 8 embarked on a new fitness regime ahead of her 2024 campaign, with a focus on aiding her in tweaks to her swing.

"I've been working a lot on my fitness in the off-season, trying to strengthen my arms," Hull told BBC Look East last week. "I'm that weak in my arms, I can't even do a press-up.

"There are certain things in my swing my coach wants me to work on and I need a little bit more arm strength for my backswing, so I'm working on that."

