Tiger Woods named recipient of Bob Jones Award by USGA and to have ceremony ahead of US Open

Tiger Woods has been selected to receive the Bob Jones Award, the highest honour from the USGA that recognizes his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf's traditions.

Woods typically is honoured for his performances on the course, where he has won 15 majors among his 82 career victories on the PGA Tour, but now follows Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan to win the accolade.

"This award goes beyond playing performance, recognizing the lasting impact of one person's journey that has forever changed the image and growth of golf," said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The PGA Tour live team take a closer look at Tiger Woods' swing during the Genesis Invitational and how it has evolved over time

"There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it."

Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods will be sporting a new look for the 2024 season after confirming he has teamed up with TaylorMade to launch a new clothing and footwear brand named Sun Day Red

The 48-year-old is a nine-time USGA champion, winning three straight US Junior Amateurs and US Amateur Championships before winning securing the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2000, Bethpage Black in 2002 and Torrey Pines in 2008.

"Bob Jones was a pillar of our game because of the integrity with which he played it, and I'm truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy," Woods said in a statement.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Woods will be honoured on Wednesday June 12 during the US Open at Pinehurst No 2 in North Carolina, although the 15-time major champion is currently not eligible to compete unless he is given a tournament exemption by the USGA.

Other past recipients of the Bob Jones Award include Mickey Wright, Francis Ouimet, Byron Nelson, Nancy Lopez, President George H.W. Bush, Patty Berg and Annika Sorenstam.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods had to withdraw mid-round from February's Genesis Invitational second round due to illness

What next for Woods?

Woods, who said last year he was targeting 'a tournament a month' in 2024, saw his comeback cut short at February's Genesis Invitational after withdrawing during his second round through illness.

The world No 906 is expected to play once on the Florida Swing ahead of the major season, likely The Players later this month, while Woods is also listed in the field for the Seminole Golf Club pro-member event on Monday March 4 in Florida.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Players Championship is on the horizon, with coverage live from March 14-17 on Sky Sports

Woods is expected to be back in action at The Masters from April 11-14 as he chases a sixth Green Jacket, while the PGA Championship from May 16-19 takes place at Valhalla - the venue where Woods lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2000 as part of the 'Tiger Slam'.

Watch Tiger Woods throughout the 2024 season live on Sky Sports. Stream golf and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...