The Players 2024: Tee times and pairings for third round of PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass

US Open champion Wyndham Clark holds the halfway lead at The Players, with Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler all in contention at TPC Sawgrass
Saturday 16 March 2024 13:43, UK
Pairings and tee times for the third round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; All times BST
1225 David Lipsky
1230 Brice Garnett, Martin Laird (Sco)
1240 Thomas Detry (Bel), Sam Burns
1250 Aaron Rai (Eng), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1300 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Zac Blair
1310 Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin
1320 Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1330 Rickie Fowler, J.J Spaun
1345 Jake Knapp, Max Homa,
1355 Peter Malnati, Dylan Wu
1405 Adam Scott (Aus), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1415 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay
1425 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Adam Schenk
1435 Tyler Duncan, Jimmy Stanger
1445 Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray
1455 Si Wo Kimm (Kor), Kurt Kitayama
1510 Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren (Swe)
1520 Shane Lowry (Irl), Chan Kim
1530 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Tony Finau
1540 Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power (Irl)
1550 Taylor Moore, Doug Ghim
1600 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1610 Collin Morikawa, Austin Eckroat
1625 Matt NeSmith, Keith Mitchel
1635 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Lee Hodges
1645 Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
1655 Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder
1705 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1715 Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day (Aus)
1725 Harris English, Chris Kirk
1740 CT Pan (Tpe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1750 Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala
1800 Tom Hoge, J.T Poston
1810 Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners (Can)
1820 Maverick McNealy, Matti Schmid (Ger)
1830 Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1840 Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
