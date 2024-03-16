The Players 2024: Tee times and pairings for third round of PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass

Pairings and tee times for the third round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; All times BST

1225 David Lipsky

1230 Brice Garnett, Martin Laird (Sco)

1240 Thomas Detry (Bel), Sam Burns

1250 Aaron Rai (Eng), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1300 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Zac Blair

1310 Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin

1320 Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1330 Rickie Fowler, J.J Spaun

Ryan Fox made the first hole-in-one of the 2024 edition of The Players with a stunning tee shot at the iconic par-three 17th

1345 Jake Knapp, Max Homa,

1355 Peter Malnati, Dylan Wu

1405 Adam Scott (Aus), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1415 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay

1425 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Adam Schenk

1435 Tyler Duncan, Jimmy Stanger

1445 Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray

1455 Si Wo Kimm (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

1510 Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren (Swe)

1520 Shane Lowry (Irl), Chan Kim

1530 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Tony Finau

1540 Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power (Irl)

1550 Taylor Moore, Doug Ghim

1600 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1610 Collin Morikawa, Austin Eckroat

1625 Matt NeSmith, Keith Mitchel

1635 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Lee Hodges

1645 Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

1655 Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder

1705 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Sepp Straka (Aut)

Rory McIlroy thinned a bunker shot on the par four 14th hole at TPC Sawgrass which led to him making double bogey as he moved out of contention at The Players Championship

1715 Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day (Aus)

1725 Harris English, Chris Kirk

1740 CT Pan (Tpe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1750 Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala

1800 Tom Hoge, J.T Poston

1810 Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners (Can)

Scottie Scheffler struggles with a neck injury as he hits a tee shot on the third hole at TPC Sawgrass, but recovers with a brilliant chip-in birdie

1820 Maverick McNealy, Matti Schmid (Ger)

1830 Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1840 Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

