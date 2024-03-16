 Skip to content

The Players 2024: Tee times and pairings for final round of PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass

Xander Schauffele takes a one-shot lead over Wyndham Clark into the final day; Matt Fitzpatrick is four back, Scottie Scheffler is five behind and Rory McIlroy is eight off the pace; Watch live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 17 March 2024 00:09, UK

Highlights from the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Pairings and tee times for the final round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; All times BST

1135 Seamus Power (Irl)

1140 Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray

1149 Gary Woodland, Max Homa

Max Homa made a quintuple bogey after posting a nine on the par four 14th at TPC Sawgrass during the third round of The Players Championship

1158 Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry (Bel)

1207 Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1216 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Andrew Putnam

1225 Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

1235 Mark Hubbard, Harris English

1245 Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1255 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jimmy Stanger

1305 J.J Spaun, Adam Scott (Aus)

1320 Martin Laird (Sco), Zac Blair

Xander Schauffele claims winning The Players Championship would mean the world to him as he shot a seven under to take the 54 hole lead at TPC Sawgrass

1330 Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

1340 Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama

1350 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1400 Tom Hoge, David Lipsky

1410 Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk

1420 Alex Noren (Swe), Chan Kim

1430 Sungjae Im (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of The Players Championship, take a look at some of the best moments from the historic tournament

1440 Aaron Rai (Eng), Jake Knapp

1450 Jason Day (Aus), Nick Taylor (Can)

1505 Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

1515 Brice Garnett, Tony Finau

1525 Sam Ryder, Corey Conners (Can)

1535 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1545 Matti Schmid (Ger), Peter Malnati

1555 Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1605 Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

1615 Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

1625 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), CT Pan (Tpe)

Rory McIlroy birdied the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass to card a three-under-par 69 during the third round of The Players Championship

1635 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1650 JT Poston, Doug Ghim

1700 Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1710 Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley

1720 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sahith Theegala

1730 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

1740 Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

Watch The Players live throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with extra feeds available before then on the red button. Stream the PGA Tour and more with NOW.

