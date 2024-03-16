The Players 2024: Tee times and pairings for final round of PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass

Xander Schauffele takes a one-shot lead over Wyndham Clark into the final day; Matt Fitzpatrick is four back, Scottie Scheffler is five behind and Rory McIlroy is eight off the pace; Watch live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Sunday 17 March 2024 00:09, UK
Pairings and tee times for the final round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
USA unless stated; All times BST
1135 Seamus Power (Irl)
1140 Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
1149 Gary Woodland, Max Homa
1158 Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry (Bel)
1207 Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1216 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Andrew Putnam
1225 Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan
1235 Mark Hubbard, Harris English
1245 Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1255 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jimmy Stanger
1305 J.J Spaun, Adam Scott (Aus)
1320 Martin Laird (Sco), Zac Blair
1330 Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
1340 Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama
1350 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1400 Tom Hoge, David Lipsky
1410 Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk
1420 Alex Noren (Swe), Chan Kim
1430 Sungjae Im (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1440 Aaron Rai (Eng), Jake Knapp
1450 Jason Day (Aus), Nick Taylor (Can)
1505 Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa
1515 Brice Garnett, Tony Finau
1525 Sam Ryder, Corey Conners (Can)
1535 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1545 Matti Schmid (Ger), Peter Malnati
1555 Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka (Aut)
1605 Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
1615 Sam Burns, Adam Schenk
1625 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), CT Pan (Tpe)
1635 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1650 JT Poston, Doug Ghim
1700 Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1710 Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley
1720 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sahith Theegala
1730 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy
1740 Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
