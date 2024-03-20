Tiger Woods: Five-time Masters champion included on list of players set to compete at Augusta National in 2024

Five-time winner Tiger Woods is in line to play at The Masters next month after being included on the entry list for this year's tournament.

The 48-year-old had been due to compete in last week's Players Championship but withdrew prior to the start of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass.

However, Woods is listed on the prestigious invitation event's website among the players taking part at Augusta National from April 11-14, live on Sky Sports. He is yet to publicly confirm his intention to play.

Only Jack Nicklaus, with six titles, has won The Masters on more occasions than Woods, who last pulled on the iconic green jacket awarded to the winner in 2019.

Although his tournament appearances have been sporadic following his car accident in 2021, the 15-time major winner has a lifetime exemption to play at The Masters - as do all former champions.

Since that accident, he has competed twice in the event, finishing 47th in 2022 and then being forced to withdraw midway through the third round last year due to reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.

Prior to withdrawing from The Players, Woods' only PGA Tour appearance of 2024 so far came at The Genesis Invitational where he withdrew after seven holes of the second round due to illness.

He posted on social media later in the day stating he was already on the road to recovery and spoke of his disappointment at not being able to continue his round.

At present, he is one of 83 players set to tee up at Augusta National in three weeks' time for the first major of the year.

There are still opportunities for players to earn a spot at The Masters by winning either the upcoming Valspar Championship, Houston Open or the Valero Texas Open. Other routes in are to be handed an exemption from tournament organisers, or to be inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday April 1.

Who has already received an invite to The Masters?

Correct as of March 18; USA unless stated

# denotes first Masters; *denotes amateur; ^ denotes committee invite

Ludiv Åberg (Swe) #

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark #

Eric Cole #

Corey Conners (Can)

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) #*

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Dunlap #

Austin Eckroat #

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox (Nzl)

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Stewart Hagestad*

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn) #^

Lee Hodges #

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) #

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp #

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht (Rsa) #*

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Luke List

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy #

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Adrian Meronk (Pol)

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray #

Joaquin Niemann (Chi) ^

Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) ^

Matthieu Pavon (Fra) #

JT Poston

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose (Eng)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk #

Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

Adam Scott (Aus)

Neal Shipley #*

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Jasper Stubbs (Aus) #*

Nick Taylor (Can)

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

Camilo Villegas (Col)

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir (Can)

Danny Willett (Eng)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

