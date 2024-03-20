Tiger Woods: Five-time Masters champion included on list of players set to compete at Augusta National in 2024

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods' name has been included on the list of players set to feature in the invitation tournament at Augusta National next month; Woods withdrew from The Players Championship last week; watch the Masters live on Sky Sports from April 11-14
Wednesday 20 March 2024 16:53, UK
Five-time winner Tiger Woods is in line to play at The Masters next month after being included on the entry list for this year's tournament.
The 48-year-old had been due to compete in last week's Players Championship but withdrew prior to the start of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass.
However, Woods is listed on the prestigious invitation event's website among the players taking part at Augusta National from April 11-14, live on Sky Sports. He is yet to publicly confirm his intention to play.
Only Jack Nicklaus, with six titles, has won The Masters on more occasions than Woods, who last pulled on the iconic green jacket awarded to the winner in 2019.
Although his tournament appearances have been sporadic following his car accident in 2021, the 15-time major winner has a lifetime exemption to play at The Masters - as do all former champions.
Since that accident, he has competed twice in the event, finishing 47th in 2022 and then being forced to withdraw midway through the third round last year due to reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.
Prior to withdrawing from The Players, Woods' only PGA Tour appearance of 2024 so far came at The Genesis Invitational where he withdrew after seven holes of the second round due to illness.
He posted on social media later in the day stating he was already on the road to recovery and spoke of his disappointment at not being able to continue his round.
At present, he is one of 83 players set to tee up at Augusta National in three weeks' time for the first major of the year.
There are still opportunities for players to earn a spot at The Masters by winning either the upcoming Valspar Championship, Houston Open or the Valero Texas Open. Other routes in are to be handed an exemption from tournament organisers, or to be inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday April 1.
Correct as of March 18; USA unless stated
# denotes first Masters; *denotes amateur; ^ denotes committee invite
Ludiv Åberg (Swe) #
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark #
Eric Cole #
Corey Conners (Can)
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) #*
Bryson DeChambeau
Nick Dunlap #
Austin Eckroat #
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox (Nzl)
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
Adam Hadwin (Can)
Stewart Hagestad*
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn) #^
Lee Hodges #
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) #
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Si Woo Kim (Kor)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp #
Brooks Koepka
Christo Lamprecht (Rsa) #*
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Luke List
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy #
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
Adrian Meronk (Pol)
Phil Mickelson
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray #
Joaquin Niemann (Chi) ^
Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) ^
Matthieu Pavon (Fra) #
JT Poston
Jon Rahm (Esp)
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose (Eng)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk #
Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
Adam Scott (Aus)
Neal Shipley #*
Vijay Singh (Fij)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka (Aut)
Jasper Stubbs (Aus) #*
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
Camilo Villegas (Col)
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir (Can)
Danny Willett (Eng)
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Who will win The Masters? Watch live from April 11-14 exclusively on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland