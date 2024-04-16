Rory McIlroy denies LIV reports and says he'll play on PGA Tour 'for the rest of my career'

Rory McIlroy has denied reports linking him with a move to LIV Golf, and insists his future lies with the PGA Tour.

London financial paper City AM reported at the weekend that McIlroy, who has been among the staunchest critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway, could be about to jump ship in a deal worth £680m.

McIlroy's manager Sean O'Flaherty told the Irish Independent the report was "fake news" and the world No 2 was asked about the claim ahead of this week's RBC Heritage, live on Sky Sports from midday on Thursday.

"I honestly don't know how these things get started," McIlroy said in an interview with Golf Channel which he subsequently posted on his official account on X, formerly Twitter. "I've never been offered a number from LIV and I've never contemplated going to LIV.

"I think I've made it clear over the past two years that I don't think it's something for me.

"It doesn't mean that I judge people that went and played over there, I think one of the things that I've realised over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves and who are we to judge them for that?

"But personally for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour and it's never been any different."

Asked if he knew where the rumour had originated, McIlroy said: "No, no idea.

"Jeez, I think over the last two years there's been so many rumours of guys... and I think the one thing I've realised as well is guys need to keep an open mind and I'm sure there's been players who are still playing on the PGA Tour that have talked to the guys from LIV and had offers and whatever.

"But I have no idea. It's never even been a conversation for us and it's one of those things.

"It's unfortunate we have to deal with it and this is the state that our game's in but I'm obviously here today, playing this PGA Tour event and I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career."

In separate interviews in January, McIlroy admitted he had been "too judgmental" of the Saudi-backed LIV circuit and the players who signed there, and he said there should be no punishment for LIV players who would wish to return to the PGA Tour.

McIlroy was then asked in March whether he's considered joining LIV as the PGA Tour's negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund continue, but McIlroy said the money doesn't sway him.

"It's not for me," McIlroy said in March. "I'm too much of a traditionalist. I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing that Sam Snead won this trophy or Ben Hogan or Gene Sarazen or Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player, Tiger Woods, Nick (Faldo), whoever it is. The people that came before me."

