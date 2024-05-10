Wells Fargo Championship: Xander Schauffele secures four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy at Quail Hollow

Xander Schauffele built up a four-stroke lead after two rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship by posting a four-under 67 on Friday at Quail Hollow.

The World No 4 started the day with a three-shot cushion and went out to produce a five-birdie round to get to 11-under 131. He finished his round with his only bogey of the day after missing the 18th green in regulation and lipping out a 14-foot would-be par save.

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are the closest to Schauffele, tied at seven under.

Image: Xander Schauffele leads the pack on 12 under at Quail Hollow

McIlroy had four bogeys on Thursday but put those struggles in the rearview on Friday by carding three birdies and 15 pars.

"Yeah, another solid day. Felt like I probably could have squeezed a couple more out of the round, but anytime you can go around this golf course bogey free it's always going to be a decent day," McIlroy said after his round.

Image: Three birdies helped McIlroy onto seven under

"Yeah, look, it's two solid days. I set myself up for another good go at it this weekend.

"The golf course is playing a lot differently this week than it played in 2010 and 2015, but I know if I get it going around here I can make some birdies and chase him down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Rory McIlroy take the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship with a 'stress-free' 50-foot eagle putt

"I'm comfortable here. I think I can take advantage of how far I hit it off the tee. I think this golf course really lends itself to driving distance.

"So the fact that I'm comfortable, the length off the tee, and then I've had so many good memories here, just I feel positive vibes, I feel good about myself when I'm walking around here."

Taylor Moore shot his second straight round of 68 to get to six under and was tied with Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im of South Korea, who were still on the course late Friday afternoon.

The sixth signature event of the season comes with a $20m (£16m) purse while also serving as PGA Tour players' final tune-up before next week's PGA Championship. There is no 36-hole cut.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

