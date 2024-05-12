Rory McIlroy masterclass secures dominant five-shot victory at Wells Fargo Championship

A masterclass on the back nine saw Rory McIlroy cruise to a five-shot victory over Xander Schauffele in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Two eagles and two birdies saw McIlroy take control in some fashion as both he and Schauffele started the back nine on 13-under, Schauffele's putting letting him down at key moments as McIlroy motored on.

McIlroy strided up the 18th with the stunning win in his hands and despite a double bogey on the last, he walked away with a fourth Wells Fargo Championship win and his 26th on the PGA Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy sinks eagle putt for the outright lead at the Wells Fargo Championship

It is a welcome victory just a week out from the third major of the year as the PGA Championship takes place at Valhalla, the venue of McIlroy's last major win in 2014, live on Sky Sports from Thursday May 16.

"I just went on a run that just, for whatever reason, I am able to go on at this golf course," said McIlroy.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Quail Hollow has in general been really good to me over my career and this is just another great day to add to them.

"I feel like these people have watched me grow up. From winning here as a 20-year-old to the ripe old age of 35 now.

"They have seen my progression throughout my career and it is one of my favourite stops of the year.

"I can't wait to keep coming back and see how many I get. I really got some confidence from New Orleans, winning with Shane (Lowry).

"Coming into this week, at a venue I feel comfortable at and my golf swing feeling comfortable, at a venue next week where I have won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little bit but I have got a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to beat next week.

"But I am going into the next major of the year feeling really good about myself."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

McIlroy had not suffered a bogey since his opening round at Quail Hollow and got off to the perfect start with a birdie on the first after a brilliant approach shot, moving him to 12-under alongside Schauffele.

The pair then battled it out at 12-under for a few holes before McIlroy dropped a shot on the fourth, Schauffele then falling back on the sixth with a three-putt.

With both then on 11-under, Schauffele found a huge eagle on the seventh with a 12-foot putt and with McIlroy missing his birdie putt, he moved to 13-under and took a two-shot swing.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, he did not have the momentum for long as McIlroy clawed a shot back with a clutch birdie on the eighth, and then made it a birdie, birdie finish to the front nine to move 13-under, seeing them both head to the back nine on level pegging.

From there McIlroy went up a gear, a 33ft putt for eagle on the 10th and birdie on the 13th giving him control.

With Schauffele's putting getting him in trouble on the 12th and 13th and bogeys coming, he had a four-shot deficit that he couldn't make up with McIlroy showing his class.

McIlroy's birdie bust then continued on the 14th before a sensational bunker shot on the 15th for eagle put one hand on the trophy.

Although he found the drink on the 18th and ended with a double bogey, McIlroy walked away with a dominant victory at -17 and one that sends a message just a week out from the PGA Championship.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Elsewhere, Schauffele finished in second on 12-under, with Byeong Hun An five further back in third, Jason Day and Im Sung-jae tied for fourth on six under.

Watch Rory McIlroy in action at the PGA Championship this month live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.