Myrtle Beach Classic: Chris Gotterup clinches maiden Tour title to book PGA Championship ticket

Chris Gotterup hits final-round 67 to secure six-stroke victory over Alistair Docherty (64) and Davis Thompson (68) at Dunes Golf & Beach Club; Gotterup earns place at this week's PGA Championship; Watch the PGA Championship live on Sky Sports from Thursday May 16

Sunday 12 May 2024 23:35, UK

Chris Gotterup clinch his first PGA Tour title with a six-shot victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic
Image: Chris Gotterup clinch his first PGA Tour title with a six-shot victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic

Chris Gotterup won the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a four-under 67 for a six-stroke victory at Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

The tournament was played opposite the Wells Fargo Championship, which was won by Rory McIlroy, with Gotterup's victory securing him a spot in next week's PGA Championship.

Four strokes ahead entering the round, Gotterup bogeyed the first two holes but rallied superbly with a birdie-eagle-birdie burst on the next three holes at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

Four more birdies on the back nine helped the world No.284 clinch victory on his 27th tour start ahead of Alistair Docherty (64) and Davis Thompson (68), who tied for second

"I felt good, like better than I thought I would feel coming out of the gates even though I made two bogeys," Gotterup said.

"Kind of a crappy putt on the first hole and a really tough two-putt on the next. Then to bounce back the way I did, it's just kind of how I roll.

"If I'm going to make a bogey, I'm going to get my head screwed back on straight, at least attempt to, and then bounce back."

"No matter what tournament or what my game feels like, I'm going to grind it out," Gotterup said. "That's kind of how I've always been."

