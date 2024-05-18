LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda in contention at Mizuho Americas Open as illnesses leads to multiple withdrawals

World No 1 Nelly Korda is within three shots of the halfway lead at the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open, where illness has led to multiple players withdrawing.

Korda, who saw her run of five consecutive victories ended when Rose Zhang won the Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday, followed an opening-round 70 with a four-under 68 to head into the weekend on six under.

The American mixed five birdies with a lone bogey to sit as one of four players sharing third spot, as Atthaya Thitikul opened a two-shot advantage over So Mi Lee with a brilliant second-round 65.

Thitikul, who is playing in her third event this year because of an injury to her left thumb, birdied five of her last seven holes to close out a bogey-free card at Liberty National and boost her hopes of a first since 2022.

Image: Atthaya Thitikul is without an LPGA Tour victory since September 2022

"I played with Atthaya today and my round felt like poop compared to hers," said Korda, playing in the same group as the halfway leader. "She's playing phenomenal golf the past two days. I'm happy to be in it; three back at the halfway point, but hopefully I can give it my best."

Ariya Jutanugarn (68), Gabriela Ruffels (70) and Mao Saigo (70) share third with Korda on six under, with eight players a further shot back, while England's Charley Hull is within five of the halfway lead after back-to-back 70s.

Lexi Thompson, Allisen Corpuz, Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko were among the former major winners to miss the cut, while Zhang - winner last week and defending champion - withdrew on Thursday due to illness and is among a number of mid-tournament withdrawals.

A statement from the LPGA Tour said: "A total of 10 players have withdrawn from the field at the Mizuho Americas Open since play began on Thursday.

"Three of those withdrawals have been due to injury, and the others due to various illnesses. Medical professionals on site have treated several athletes for symptoms related to a viral infection.

"The LPGA and tournament organisers continue to monitor the situation closely, and are working together to advise and assist the LPGA athletes with precautions to try to keep everyone healthy."

