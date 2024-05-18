PGA Championship 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for third round at Valhalla

The full list of groupings and tee times for the third round of the 106th PGA Championship, held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

An 80-minute delay on Friday morning due to a fatal traffic accident outside of the course mean the second round dragged into a third day, with 17 players unable to finish before play was suspended due to darkness at 8.41pm local time (1.41am BST).

Play was due to resume at 7.15am local time on Saturday morning, only to be pushed back over two hours due to heavy fog in Kentucky. The second round was eventually completed at 10.39am (3.39pm), with 78 players making through to the weekend on one under on better.

The third round is now a two-tee start, with threeballs going off at the first and 10th holes to try and get the tournament back on schedule heading into Sunday's final day.

All times BST; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Starting at Hole One

1628 Cameron Smith (Aus), Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

1639 Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1650 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay

1701 Justin Rose (Eng), Jason Day (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1712 Alejandro Tosti (Arg), Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1723 Lee Hodges, Alex Noren (Swe), Tom Kim (Kor)

1734 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

1745 Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1756 Matt Wallace (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1807 Tony Finau, Dean Burmester (Rsa), Harris English

1818 Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1829 Thomas Detry (Bel), Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

1840 Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

Starting at Hole 10

1633 Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris

1644 Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson (Swe), Patrick Reed

1655 Luke Donald (Eng), Lucas Glover, Russell Henley

1706 Adam Svensson (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Zac Blair

1717 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland

1728 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Cameron Young, Brian Harman

1739 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles

1750 Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1801 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Jeremy Well [CFPT]

1812 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Talor Gooch

1823 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Rickie Fowler

1834 Braden Shattuck [CFPT], S.H Kim (Kor), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1845 Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

