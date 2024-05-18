PGA Championship 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for third round at Valhalla

Xander Schauffele goes out in the final group with Collin Morikawa; Scottie Scheffler resumes three back as he chases back-to-back major wins; watch the third round live on Saturday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 18 May 2024 16:19, UK
The full list of groupings and tee times for the third round of the 106th PGA Championship, held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
An 80-minute delay on Friday morning due to a fatal traffic accident outside of the course mean the second round dragged into a third day, with 17 players unable to finish before play was suspended due to darkness at 8.41pm local time (1.41am BST).
Play was due to resume at 7.15am local time on Saturday morning, only to be pushed back over two hours due to heavy fog in Kentucky. The second round was eventually completed at 10.39am (3.39pm), with 78 players making through to the weekend on one under on better.
The third round is now a two-tee start, with threeballs going off at the first and 10th holes to try and get the tournament back on schedule heading into Sunday's final day.
All times BST; USA unless stated
*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)
1628 Cameron Smith (Aus), Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
1639 Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe)
1650 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay
1701 Justin Rose (Eng), Jason Day (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1712 Alejandro Tosti (Arg), Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1723 Lee Hodges, Alex Noren (Swe), Tom Kim (Kor)
1734 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
1745 Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1756 Matt Wallace (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1807 Tony Finau, Dean Burmester (Rsa), Harris English
1818 Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1829 Thomas Detry (Bel), Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard
1840 Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
1633 Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris
1644 Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson (Swe), Patrick Reed
1655 Luke Donald (Eng), Lucas Glover, Russell Henley
1706 Adam Svensson (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Zac Blair
1717 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland
1728 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Cameron Young, Brian Harman
1739 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles
1750 Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Adam Hadwin (Can)
1801 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Jeremy Well [CFPT]
1812 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng), Talor Gooch
1823 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Rickie Fowler
1834 Braden Shattuck [CFPT], S.H Kim (Kor), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1845 Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Watch the PGA Championship live all weekend on Sky Sports with coverage continuing from 2pm on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf. You can also stream with NOW.