Ladies European Tour: Alexandra Forsterling wins Amundi German Masters after dramatic play-off

Alexandra Forsterling claimed bragging rights over friend Emma Spitz to claim a dramatic play-off victory on home soil at the Amundi German Masters.

The pair went into the round tied for the lead at the Golf & Country Club Seddiner See and exchanged top spot on multiple occasions during a thrilling final round, where both carded five-under 67s to remain locked on 12 under.

Both players birdied the first extra play-off hole before Forsterling snatched the win with another birdie at the second additional hole, securing her a fourth Ladies European Tour title in her last 11 starts.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Victory follows her win at the Aramco Team Series event in Tampa in her last start, with Forsterling now moving to second in the Ladies European Tour order of merit and enhancing her hopes of qualifying for a Solheim Cup debut later this year.

How Forsterling won on home soil

Forsterling edged ahead with a birdie at the second but dropped a shot at the fourth, which moved Spitz two clear after back-to-back birdies from the third, only for the home favourite to pull back level with successive gains from the sixth.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Both players ended a run of pars by taking advantage of the par-five 13th and Forsterling reclaimed her advantage by adding another birdie on her next hole, before Spitz jumped back ahead with a birdie on the 16th and stunning tee shot to tap-in range at the par-three 17th.

Spitz had a one-shot lead until Forsterling stiffed her second shot at the last to leave a tap-in birdie of her own, with Forsterling going on to prevail in the play-off and become the first German to win an LET event on home soil.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It was such a great battle," Forsterling said. "Emma [Spitz] hit some beautiful shots, the one on 17 was really crazy and left me speechless. I tried to do the same on 18 and it worked. Even in the play-off, we hit so many nice shots and hit it so close to the pin. It was amazing.

"It was still friendly, we're such good friends and playing against her was really nice. It's tough to describe. I know how hard she works, and I really see this is coming in a good way for her. It was a lot of fun."

England's Gabriella Cowley carded a six-under 66 to finish two strokes back in third ahead of Kirsten Rudgeley and Laura Fünfstück, who carded a round-of-the-day 64, with England's Eleanor Givens finishing in a share of sixth.

What's next?

The Ladies European Tour heads to France next for the Jabra Ladies Open, beginning on Friday at Evian Resort Golf Club. The women's major season continues the following week, with the US Women's Open live from May 30 on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.