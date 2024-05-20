LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda claims sixth win in seven starts with one-shot victory at Mizuho Americas Open

Nelly Korda held off Hannah Green at the Mizuho Americas Open to claim her sixth win in her last seven starts on the LPGA Tour.

The world No 1, who had claimed five consecutive victories before last week's Cognizant Founders Cup, becomes the first player since Inbee Park in 2013 to win six times in a season.

Korda carded a one-under 71 on the final day at Liberty National Golf Club to finish on 14 under and a shot clear of Green, who bogeyed the final hole when needing a par to force a play-off.

"Oh, my gosh, six, I can't even really gather myself right now with that after the head-to-head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day," Korda said. "Wasn't my best stuff out there today but fought really hard on the back nine."

How Korda continued winning streak

Korda went into the day two strokes ahead but was level at the turn after a front-nine 38, then matched Green's birdies at the tenth, 13th and 15th to leave the pair locked at 14 under with three holes to go.

Green pulled her tee shot at the last into the left rough and sent her approach into a greenside bunker, then failed to get up and down from the sand to card a closing bogey and leave Korda's tap-in par enough for the win.

"To lose to Nelly - it's sad, but then it's also Nelly Korda," Green said. "You know, she's obviously so dominant right now. To feel like second behind her is quite nice. Unfortunately the bogey on the last has a little bit of a sour taste, but I still competed out there when I didn't really think I was in it at all."

Jennifer Kupcho (71), Australia's Gabriela Ruffels (72) and Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen (65) and Ariya Jutanugarn (70) shared third on 10 under, while a final-round 69 saw England's Charley Hull finish tied-34th on four under.

What's next?

The LPGA Tour takes a week off before women's major season continues the following week, with the US Women's Open live from May 30-June 2 on Sky Sports Golf.