Charles Schwab Challenge: Davis Riley takes maiden individual PGA Tour title on sombre day at Colonial

Davis Riley finished five shots clear of the rest of the field, with Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley tying for second; Riley's win was tinged with sadness as the PGA Tour mourned Grayson Murray; watch the RBC Canadian Open on Sky Sports Golf from May 30-June 2

Davis Riley cruised to his first individual PGA Tour title in the Charles Schwab Challenge as Scottie Scheffler failed to mount a final-day charge.

Riley, who won the Zurich Classic with Nick Hardy last year, took a four-shot lead into the final round at Colonial and carded a closing 70 to finish 14 under par, five shots clear of Scheffler and Keegan Bradley.

World No 1 Scheffler was in second place, four strokes back, when the day began, yet no serious challengers emerged in the final round as Riley, 27, responded to each of his four bogeys with a birdie, and increased his lead to six shots despite only going level par over the front nine.

"I knew coming into today it was going to be tough," Riley said. "It's obviously a very tough golf course and when you've got the world No 1 breathing down your neck it's going to be difficult until the last hole.

"I'm proud of the way I just stayed in it, fought some adversity early, just kind of hung in there and played some really good golf coming down the stretch and just super excited and proud of myself."

Seeking a fifth win of the season, Scheffler was three over par for his first 10 holes before making birdies on the 13th and 17th in a final round of 71.

But he was unable to close the gap on Riley, whose lead reached seven strokes after Riley's birdie on the 11th.

Image: Scottie Scheffler was unable to mount a challenge to Davis Riley in the final round at Colonial

Bradley was within three shots until a bogey on the final hole, where he had posted par in each of the first three rounds, leaving Riley leading by four with three holes to complete. Maverick McNealy (66) was the only player to better Bradley's final round, but only tied for 17th.

Despite Riley's breakthrough, there also was a sombre tone at the tournament just one day after the death of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray, who was entered in the event and withdrew during the second round.

Golfers and caddies wore red and black ribbons on their caps or shirts on Sunday in memory of Murray, who often wore the colours of his hometown NHL team Carolina Hurricanes for Sunday rounds.

His parents released a statement revealing the cause of death, expressing their devastation and thanking golfers, the Tour and others for the support.

"It's a super sad day in the golf world," Riley said. "My heart just goes to him and his family. There was definitely a little extra to play for today."

