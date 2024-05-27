Sky Sports Golf podcast: Grayson Murray tributes and US Women's Open preview

Josh is joined by Sophie Walker on this week's episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast to reflect on the tragic news of Grayson Murray's death; listen to the latest episode via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts.

It was announced over the weekend that two-time PGA Tour winner Murray passed away on Saturday after withdrawing late in his second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday.

Murray's family confirmed in a statement that the 30-year-old had taken his own life after previously speaking openly about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism.

"Everybody thinks that professional golf is the best job in the world, just because you've got all the stuff, all the money, all the trophies, life must be good right? Sometimes it's not and it's a battle in your own mind," said Sophie Walker.

"Maybe listening to some of the stuff he said some of us might have thought he'd won that battle, but I don't think you ever do. It's a constant thing and it makes me so sad he was that low.

"It's horrible to think that's your only option."

Tributes have poured in from across the world of golf as the sport remembers the influence of Murray, who has previously taken time to open himself up to messages from others who might have been struggling with their mental health.

"I often say, some of the lads I've played with, when I see them on the course on Tour they look like super men," said Walker. "Their clothes are fresh out of the packet, their shoes, they walk around and look six foot five etc, but you're trying to put on a show for yourself in order to be as confident as possible.

"There's nothing quite like not playing well and going back to a hotel room alone and being left with your own thoughts.

"Pro golfers I think speak quite negatively to themselves at the best of times, and you would never say what you say to yourself to somebody else.

"When things are going well your phone blows up, when they aren't it's a really quiet place."

If you have been affected by any of the themes raised in this article, you can contact The Samaritans for free by calling 116 123 in the UK.