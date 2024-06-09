When is the US Open on Sky Sports? Dates, TV coverage, Pinehurst schedule and key UK times

The men's major season continues at an iconic venue this month at the US Open, with extended coverage from Pinehurst exclusively live on Sky Sports.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives as the pre-tournament favourite, having won The Masters for a second time as part of a run of five PGA Tour victories in six starts, while Wyndham Clark is back as defending champion after last year's one-shot win over Rory McIlroy in Los Angeles.

McIlroy won the 2011 US Open and has posted top-nine finishes in each of his last five appearances at the event, although the Northern Irishman remains without a major victory since his 2014 PGA Championship success.

Xander Schauffele claimed a one-shot victory at the PGA Championship last month and will search for back-to-back major titles, as former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau looks to go one better than his runner-up finish at Valhalla.

DeChambeau will be among a strong LIV Golf contingent in action that includes Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka - a two-time US Open champion - with Phil Mickelson also in the field aiming to take his latest opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

Tiger Woods has been handed a special exemption from the USGA to feature, having failed to qualify for a major for the first time in his professional career, while Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood all look for a maiden major victory.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of the US Open, with over 45 hours of live coverage of the four tournament days from June 13-16 and lots of extra tournament programming throughout the week.

When does US Open coverage start?

"Live from the US Open" will bring eight hours of build-up, interviews, analysis and practice action on Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week, with coverage getting under way from 2pm each day, before round-the-clock coverage from each of the four tournament rounds.

Coverage from the first two rounds begins from 12.30pm on Thursday and Friday, with over 12 hours live from both days, with the action starting at 3pm on Saturday and 2pm on the final day.

There will be a 30-minute highlights show the morning after each day's play and a special "McGinley and Chamblee" show will dissect all the big talking points, while the final round will be shown - in full - on the Monday after the tournament is completed.

Key TV times (all BST and live on Sky Sports Golf)

Tuesday June 11 - 1400-2200 - Live from the US Open

Wednesday June 12 - 1400-2200 - Live from the US Open

Thursday June 13 - 1230-0100 - Day one LIVE!

Friday June 14 - 1230-0100 - Day two LIVE!

Saturday June 15 - 1500-0100 - Day three LIVE!

Sunday June 16 - 1400-0000 - Day four LIVE!

