DP World Tour: Sebastian Soderberg three shots ahead of Scotland's Scott Jamieson at Scandinavian Mixed

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg remained the man to catch after day two of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in Helsingborg, with Scotland's Scott Jamieson three shots back in second.

Soderberg carded an eagle and four birdies to add a second round of 66 to his opening 63 and has yet to drop a shot at Vasatorps Golfklubb in an event which sees 78 men and 78 women compete for one prize fund and one trophy.

At 15 under par Soderberg enjoyed a three-shot lead over Scott Jamieson, who returned a 65, with France's Julien Guerrier another stroke back following a bogey-free 64.

Former champion Linn Grant was the best-placed Ladies European Tour player in a share of fourth place on nine under par, the 2022 winner adding a second round of 68 to an opening 67 in her home town.

"It was quite different from yesterday," Soderberg said.

"It felt like I had a stretch in the middle there for eight or nine holes where I was saving par every hole, but I played really well the last seven holes.

"I was hitting a lot of loose drives and missing the greens and didn't really give myself a lot of opportunities but started hitting the driver well again on the back nine, which was nice."

Soderberg held a six-shot lead when he signed his card and was 10 ahead of Jamieson, but the Florida-based Scot kept himself in contention for a second DP World Tour title with eight birdies and a solitary bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day.

"I was aware he got to 15 under," Jamieson said. "I saw the scoreboard when I was walking to the first tee, so he's obviously had two great days.

"It was nice to step up and post a low one. Again, my irons were really good. I think I only missed one green, unfortunately that was my very last hole.

"I just holed a few more putts than I did yesterday. I gave myself just as many opportunities and snuck a couple more in.

"The way the wind has been, there's certainly been a lot of crosswinds, so it makes it difficult. That makes striking your irons so important. If you get that wrong, you're really wrong.

"It's really nice to feel like I'm on top of that for now, I hope it continues."

