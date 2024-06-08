DP World Tour: Sebastian Soderberg moves into eight-shot lead at Scandinavian Mixed

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg stormed into an eight-shot lead after day three of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in Helsingborg, with Scotland's Callum Hill and England's Alice Hewson the nearest challengers.

Soderberg is looking to convert his fine recent form into a first DP World Tour win since 2019, with the 33-year-old Swede coming into his home event having recorded three top-three finishes and made the cut at the PGA Championship in his last four starts.

He has kept that momentum going at Vasatorps Golfklubb, shooting rounds of 63, 66 and 66 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively to reach 21 under par after 54 holes.

Hill was Soderberg's nearest challenger on 13 under after mixing eight birdies with three bogeys to sign for a 67.

Hewson was the leading Ladies European Tour player after three rounds, another shot back on 12 under alongside home hope Alexander Bjork and Spain's Santiago Tarrio, with this week's event seeing men and women playing in the same groups for one prize fund and one trophy.

Starting the day with a three-shot lead, Soderberg fired four birdies on the front nine to stretch his advantage to six strokes at the turn.

After back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th had taken him to 21 under, Soderberg dropped his first shot of the week on the 14th.

But he bounced back with a gain at the 15th before parring his way home to sit in a strong position to win his second DP World Tour title.

He said: "It was all-around super solid. Still a lot of good shots and a lot of good putts, so I've got nothing to complain about.

Image: Soderberg is seeking his first DP World Tour title since 2019

"I've got so many friends and family here. It might not look like I'm taking it all in but I do. I've just been good at staying in my zone, my bubble so far.

"And that's what I've got to continue to do tomorrow."

