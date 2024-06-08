Jon Rahm doubtful for US Open after LIV Golf withdrawal due to foot injury

Former Masters champion Jon Rahm withdrew from LIV Golf's Houston event during the second round on Saturday due to an injury that has put into question the Spaniard's status for next week's US Open.

Rahm's withdrawal ahead of the year's third major comes a day after LIV announcers revealed he was dealing with a cut on his foot and cameras showed him grimacing in pain after hitting a tee shot at the seventh hole on Friday.

According to media reports, Rahm withdrew from the Houston event with a left-foot infection.

Rahm is scheduled to hold a pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday (2.30pm UK time) ahead of the June 13-16 US Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, live on Sky Sports.

He finished in the top 10 at three majors last year, including at Augusta National where he won the Masters, but has struggled at majors since his shock move to LIV Golf last December.

Image: Rahm has struggled in majors since confirming his shock move to LIV Golf in December

Rahm finished in a share of 45th place at this year's Masters and missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship.

Rahm won his first major at the 2021 US Open and last year finished the major in a share of 10th place.

