US Open 2024: Bryson DeChambeau snatches one-shot win as Rory McIlroy's major wait continues at Pinehurst No 2

Bryson DeChambeau capitalised on a late collapse from Rory McIlroy to win the US Open for a second time with a dramatic one-shot victory at Pinehurst No 2.

DeChambeau took a three-shot lead into the final but day found himself two behind when McIlroy - playing in the penultimate group - made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn to boost his hopes of an elusive fifth major victory.

McIlroy remained one ahead until he followed back-to-back bogeys from the 15th with another at the par-four last, missing two putts from inside four feet over that closing stretch, as DeChambeau produced a sensational up and down at the last to secure his second major title.

