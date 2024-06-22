PGA Tour: Cameron Young cards historic '59 round' during third round of the Travelers Championship

Cameron Young charged into contention at the Travelers Championship after carding a historic '59 round' during day three in Connecticut.

Young carded two eagles and seven birdies on his way to a bogey-free 59 at TPC River Highlands, just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the first since Scottie Scheffler's total during the second round of the Northern Trust in 2020.

The American's total moves him to 13 under for the tournament and in prime position to challenge for a maiden PGA Tour title, having been a seven-time runner-up without being able to secure a breakthrough victory.

Image: Cameron Young carded an 11-under 59 during his third round to move to 13 under for the tournament

"It was good from the start," Young said. "I can't say I was expecting it. I've been playing better than my results have shown, but waking up this morning I wasn't really thinking I'd be five under through four and then keep going! It was a lot of fun to do and I feel like I controlled my mind all day."

Heading into the weekend 11 strokes behind halfway leader Tom Kim, Young started his third round with back-to-back birdies and then sensationally holed out from 142 yards to eagle the par-four third.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Young rolled in from 20 feet at the fourth and then ended a run of pars by going inches away from a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth, leaving a tap-in birdie to go six under for his round.

The world No 23 added another birdie at the ninth to close a front-nine 28, then took advantage of the par-five 13th and left himself a close-range eagle after a stunning tee shot at the driveable par-four 15th.

Needing to birdie two of the last three holes to match Jim Furyk's 58 on this course in 2016, he left a seven-footer by the side of the cup at the 16th but hit his approach at the next even closer to get to 11 under.

A further birdie left Young requiring a final-hole birdie to equal the lowest round in PGA Tour history, although he missed the fairway off the final tee and had to hole from 10 feet to save par and close out a bogey-free day.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who else has carded a 59 round?

Al Geiberger was the first player to card a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour during the 1977 Memphis Classic, with Chip Beck the next to at the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

David Duval, Paul Goydos, Stuart Appleby, Furyk (twice), Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Chappell and Scheffler are the other players to card rounds of 59 or better in PGA Tour history.

Cristobal del Solar carded a 13-under 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this season, one of three sub-60 rounds on the second-tier circuit this year. The lowest round in DP World Tour history remains the '59 round' shot by Oliver Fisher during the 2018 Portugal Masters.

Who will win the Travelers Championship? Watch the final round live on Sky Sports! Early coverage begins via the red button on Sunday from 12.30pm and on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm, before main coverage starts at 6pm. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour without a contract with NOW.