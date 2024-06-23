Ladies European Tour: Marta Martin claims four-shot win over Rosie Davies at Czech Ladies Open

Marta Martin secured her maiden Ladies European Tour title with a sensational four-shot victory over England's Rosie Davies at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Martin followed rounds of 69 and 67 over the first two days at Royal Beroun Golf Club with a stunning nine-under 63 in the final round, mixing 10 birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 17 under.

The Spaniard started the day a shot off the pace but charged clear after following a birdie at the second by adding seven more in a row from the fifth, before bouncing back from a bogey at the 12th to birdie two of her next three holes and close out an impressive win.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Martin finished four shots clear of England's Rosie Davies, who matched Martin's 63 to produce her career-best finish on the LET, with Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall a further shot back in tied-third alongside Wales' Chloe Williams and Finland's Ursula Wikstrom.

Victory is her second professional victory and in the same country as she won the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Series in 2023, with her latest success lifting her to seventh in the LET Order of Merit.

"I'm very happy!" Martin said. "It was a phenomenal round out there with many birdies and I really enjoyed it. I just kept hitting good shots and they ended up very close and I kept making putts. It was really fun."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Davies birdied two of her opening three holes and saw an eagle at the par-five seventh undone with a dropped shot at the eighth, only to roll in six birdies on her back nine to get to 13 under.

"That's my lowest ever, I'm still a bit shaky after that," said Davies. "It was unbelievable, I don't really know what to say. I have been playing really well, I have just not been scoring really well, so this was one of those days where everything went in.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wikstrom's final-round 66 included eight birdies and a double-bogey, as Williams and Hedwall both carded 68s, while Austria's Emma Spitz ended her week in sixth place ahead of Spain's Nuria Iturrioz.

Overnight leader Hannah Screen bogeyed two of her last three holes to post a level-par 72, dropping her to tied-eighth with Slovenia's Pia Babnik, Finland's Sanna Nuutinen, South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace and Spain's Maria Hernandez.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Friday 28th June 2:00pm

What's next?

The Ladies European Tour heads to Switzerland for the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, held at Golfpark Holzhausern. Live coverage begins on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Mix and the red button on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the Ladies European Tour, majors and more, without a contract, with NOW.