Leona Maguire grabs early lead at Aramco Team Series event in London as Charley Hull withdraws mid-round

Leona Maguire produced a brilliant birdie burst to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Aramco Team Series event in London, where Solheim Cup team-mate Charley Hull was forced to withdraw mid-round.

Maguire made five birdies in a six-hole stretch on her way to a bogey-free 66 at the Centurion Club, lifting her to seven under and a shot clear of Austria's Sarah Schober.

The Irishwoman made back-to-back birdies from the fifth and made three more from the eighth around the par-73 layout, then took advantage of the par-five 13th to pull level with Schober.

Maguire also birdied the par-five 15th to grab the outright lead and closed out her round with three straight pars, on a day where only 23 of the 108 players in the field finished in red figures, with the Solheim Cup star also sharing the lead in the team competition with Nuria Iturrioz and Georgia Hall.

"We were all making a few birdies today which always helps and there were no dropped shots on the team card either which I think helps a lot in these conditions," Maguire said. "It was very comfortable out there and nice to roll in a few."

Iturrioz birdied three of her last six holes to post a four-under 69 and share third spot with England's Megan Dennis and Wales Chloe Williams, while Hall is within four of the early lead thanks to an opening-round 70.

"I could have hit it a bit closer today," Hall said. "My irons and distance control wasn't that good but all in all we battled really well together. When one of us made a bogey, the other two came in and that's what's really important in this team format."

Image: Georgia Hall is searching for a first victory of the season

Maguire team contains England's Liz Young, Spain's Marta Sanz Barrio and amateur Yana Wilson, while Hall's quartet contains Hannah Burke, Morocco's Lina Belmati and amateur Shane Hart-Jones, with the three teams sharing top spot on 14 under.

Hall withdrew from the event on medical grounds having played six holes of her opening round, with the Englishwoman now hoping to be fit for next week's Amundi Evian Championship - the fourth women's major of the year.

