Aramco Team Series: Leona Maguire takes two-shot lead into final round as Team Hall and Team Nadaud head to London play-off

Ireland's Leona Maguire will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series individual event in London, with two teams heading to a play-off.

Maguire added a second round of 72 to her opening 66 at Centurion Club to reach eight under par, with Solheim Cup team-mate Georgia Hall her nearest challenger on six under following a second successive 70.

After making a bogey on her first hole of the day, the 10th, Maguire responded with a birdie on the 13th, only to give the shot straight back on the next.

Birdies on the third and sixth ensured Maguire remained on top of the leaderboard as Hall suffered a poor finish to her round, the world No 38 racing to the turn in 31 but coming home in 39 after dropped shots on the seventh and eighth.

Team Nadaud and Team Hall finished tied at the top of the leaderboard at the conclusion of the 36-hole team event which means, with both teams level on 24 under par, they will play off for victory at Centurion Club at the end of the third round on Friday afternoon.

Team Hall is made up of Hall and Hannah Burke alongside Morocco's Lina Belmati and amateur Shane Hart-Jones, while Team Nadaud includes Nastasia Nadaud, Czechia's Kristyna Napoleaova, Spain's Mireia Prat and amateur George Brooksbank.

"It is really windy out there; it's probably a two to three club wind in places," said Maguire.

"It's getting swirly in between the trees as well. You really have to commit to your shots. It's a tough test out there, you have to take advantage of those par-fives and par is a really good score on quite a few holes out there.

Image: Leona Maguire is bidding for a wire-to-wire victory at Centurion Club

"It's almost playing a little bit linksy. The course is drying out, it's getting firm and fast, and quite strong wind. It was swirling in places, so you're just trying to hit a few punchy shots that I probably haven't used in a while. It was definitely a welcome back to European golf. It's a good test and I enjoyed it."

