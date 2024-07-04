PGA Tour: Hayden Springer shoots historic 59 at John Deere Classic

Hayden Springer has become the 14th player to record a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour after shooting a 12-under 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Springer carded eight birdies and two eagles, holing from just outside 12 feet on the final green for the last of his birdies to break the 60 barrier.

The 27-year-old American fired an eight under 27 on the front nine at TPC Deere Run, the lowest nine-hole score on Tour since 2000, then went quiet for several holes. He was nine under thru 16 holes when he holed out from the rough for eagle at the par-five 17th.

That put him one birdie away from the elusive 59. He found the centre of the 18th fairway, put his second shot about 12 feet from the pin and drained the putt.

His feat comes less than two weeks after Cam Young shot 59 at the Travelers Championship which was the first 59 since 2020. Jim Furyk holds the PGA Tour record with a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship and he has also carded a 59, along with Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Chappell, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Hadwin, Justin Thomas, Stuart Appleby, Paul Goydos, David Duval, Chip Beck, and Al Geiberger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Springer struggled to contain his emotion after shooting a historic 59 in round one at the John Deere Classic

"I am feeling good. I am kind of at a loss for words in terms of being able to do that," said Springer after signing his card.

"It is one of those rare things in golf, so to have that opportunity and pull it off is pretty special.

"It is special to be able to do that. I played well last week but it has been a little bit tough to find anything and get stuff going and go low.

"It is special. It feels good to be standing here and to have had a good round of golf.

"I didn't actually think I could make that shot [on 17] but I did and that kind of changed the momentum."

Springer had missed seven of his last nine cuts but did finish 10th at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He is ranked 236th in the world and has never won on the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 2019 but, after losing his card, he earned his way back on tour via Q-school last December.

