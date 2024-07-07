DP World Tour: Scotland's Ewen Ferguson clinches Open Championship spot with emotional BMW International Open win

An emotional Ewen Ferguson clinched a spot at the Open Championship after winning the DP World Tour's BMW International Open in Germany.

Scottish player Ferguson's two-stroke stroke victory in Munich left him as one of the highest five players in the top 20 on the Race to Dubai - alongside Jesper Svensson, Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira and Matteo Manassero - who were not otherwise exempt for the 152nd Open at Troon between July 18-21.

The 28-year-old finished on 18 under par after a four-under 68 on Sunday, with England's Jordan Smith - who shared the lead with Ferguson after three rounds - and Australia's David Micheluzzi tied for second on 16 under.

Image: Ferguson has recently battled bouts of vertigo

Ferguson, who revealed after his second round that he was glad simply to be playing again following recent bouts of vertigo, told Sky Sports in a teary interview: "I honestly can't believe it.

"The last four holes I felt like I was in a dream, I just didn't think this was actually happening. It was crazy. I was hitting it so well, hitting it so much further than usual.

"I wanted to do it for my dad, my mum, my sister, my brother at home. I love them so much and every shot I hit was with them in mind.

Image: Ferguson now has three wins on the DP World Tour

"It's such a hard game. I've been moaning like mad the last two months with also being sick. [This win] is so much weight off my shoulders. I'm so happy.

"The Open Championship is a tournament that everyone wants to play in and I feel like I could do well there and the Scottish Open next week too. It's such an exciting time for me."

Ferguson hopes to practice with Fleetwood ahead of Open

Ferguson later revealed that he had been planning to contest final qualifying for the Open Championship on Tuesday, but felt he was playing well enough to secure a place either in Munich or via the Genesis Scottish Open.

He added: "I didn't want to tire myself out. I felt like I could maybe win this week or maybe finish in the top 10 in Scotland and get my own spot that way, so we decided to pull out of Open qualifying.

"It's obviously a really good decision. It kept me fresh and I'm here with the trophy. I actually got a text from Tommy Fleetwood saying well done so I said to him, let's get a practice round in [at the Open] so I'm looking forward to that."

Ferguson's victory was his third on the DP World Tour and first since the ISPS Handa World Invitational in August 2022, which came five months after his maiden triumph at that year's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Micheluzzi finished birdie, birdie, eagle to earn his share of second spot alongside Smith, whose title hopes were effectively ended when he found the water off the 16th tee as he tried to drive the green.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matthew Southgate made a superb eagle during the BMW International Open, following his namesake Gareth Southgate's success in leading England to the Euro 2024 semi-finals in Germany

Scotland's Connor Syme and England's Matthew Southgate finished in joint fourth on 14 under with Southgate making an eagle at the sixth hole.

