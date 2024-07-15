Sky Sports and adidas strike multi-year deal to become official apparel partner for Sky Sports Golf

adidas has become the official apparel partner for Sky Sports Golf, marking an exciting new chapter in the sport.

The partnership will launch at The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, where adidas apparel will be worn by all of the Sky Sports on-screen team during live coverage.

adidas and Sky Sports will ensure that every moment on and off the course is as engaging, entertaining and more accessible than ever before - welcoming more fans and players to the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anticipation builds for what will be the 152nd edition of the Open Championship at Royal Troon, live exclusively on Sky Sports

The two brands come together as leaders within the sports industry, who have a shared ambition to elevate the golf experience for fans and athletes alike. Both Sky Sports and adidas are committed to showcasing dynamic content, using cutting-edge technology and performance-driven insights to introduce new products and coverage that shape the future of the sport.

As part of the deal, adidas will supply apparel, footwear and accessories which will be worn by Sky Sports Golf presenters, commentators and crew during live broadcasts and at all Sky Sports events.

Image: Rich Beem and the Sky Sports team will be wearing adidas apparel as part of the new partnership

adidas and Sky Sports share a common belief that lives can be changed through sport, and it's this joint ambition that brought them together.

The partnership will focus on ways to make golf more inclusive and accessible to all; be sustainable through eco-friendly initiatives that reduce environmental impact, all while keeping sport at the root of everything they do.

Director of Golf for Sky Sports, Jason Wessely, said: "It's fantastic to collaborate with adidas, a brand leading the way in golf innovation and partnerships in recent years.

"We have a great opportunity to connect and relate to a younger and audience, and all of us at Sky Sports Golf look forward to building our partnership with adidas over the coming years."

Andrew Law, general manager at adidas, added: "We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Sky Sports. This partnership will further elevate our position as a sports brand in golf, reaching not only a wider golf audience, but all sports fans that follow along the vast Sky Sports network.

"The opportunity to drive further awareness in women's golf is particularly thrilling, as our current partnerships with the Ladies European Tour and the AIG Women's Open are perfectly complemented with this new agreement.

"Our shared efforts with Sky to make a meaningful impact at the grassroots level in golf, while encouraging more people to play the sport and give aspiring athletes the opportunity to achieve their dreams, is something we are looking forward to seeing become a reality."

The partners hope to encourage more young people to take up the game and inspire a new generation of golfers, by championing change and progress within the golf community.

