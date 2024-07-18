The Open: Daniel Brown leads Shane Lowry after opening day at Royal Troon as Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods struggle

Major debutant Daniel Brown topped the leaderboard after an eventful opening round at The 152nd Open, as Shane Lowry made a fast start and Rory McIlroy’s hopes suffered a setback at Royal Troon.

Lowry - who lifted the Claret Jug in 2019 - carded the lowest round of his major career after a five-under 66, with the fast start also his first bogey-free round at The Open since day three of his major success at Royal Portrush.

The Irishman looked destined for the first-round lead until Brown - playing in the penultimate group - birdied two of his last four holes to close a stunning six-under 65 and snatch top spot, on a day where many of the field struggled in windy conditions on the Scottish coast.

The 152nd Open: Leaderboard after R1 -6 Daniel Brown (Eng); -5 Shane Lowry (Irl); -3 Justin Thomas (USA) Selected others: -2 Xander Schauffele (USA); -1 Scottie Scheffler (USA); +2 Jon Rahm (Esp); +5 Bryson DeChambeau (USA); +7 Rory McIlroy (NIrl); +8 Tiger Woods (USA)

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau stuttered to a five-over 76 and McIlroy's hopes of ending his major drought appear all-but over after an opening-round 78, while Tiger Woods is in danger of a third consecutive missed cut following an eight-over 79.

How Brown edged ahead of Lowry in Scotland

Image: England's Daniel Brown holds a surprise one-shot lead after the first round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon

Lowry scrambled pars on each of his first three holes by following a 10-foot birdie at the par-five fourth by making back-to-back gain from the seventh, with an up and down from off the ninth green seeing him save par and reach the turn in 33.

Image: Shane Lowry is within a shot of the lead after the opening round of The 152nd Open

The world No 33 holed from 25 feet to salvage an unlikely par at the tenth and converted from a few feet closer to take advantage of the par-four next, lifting him into the solo lead, with Lowry capping off a brilliant day by firing his approach at the last to inside six feet to set up a closing birdie.

"It was enjoyable," Lowry told Sky Sports. "I got off to a bit of an iffy start and holed a couple of nice par putts early on and then I was off and running.

"I try not to think about it [2019] too much now. I holed a putt to go into the lead and I thought 'It's the first time I've led The Open in five years'. No matter what I do that week in Portrush will always have a special place in my heart. I love that place and I love this tournament."

Lowry's closest challenge came from Brown, playing in the penultimate group, who charged up the leaderboard after carding a front-nine 34 and then adding successive birdies from the tenth to get within one of the lead.

Brown got up and down from a tough lie at the par-five 16th to make a birdie to move alongside Lowry, before grabbing the solo advantage after rolling in from eight feet to pick up a shot at the last - in near-darkness - and move to six under.

Two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas set the initial target after a birdie-birdie finish gave him a three-under 68, leaving him three strokes back in third, while Alex Noren, Justin Rose and reigning PGA champion Xander Schauffele are among the group in tied-fourth on two under.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler began his bid for a seventh victory in 11 starts with a one-under 70, leaving him in the group tied-11th also containing five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Wallace, with just 17 of the 158 players ending the day under par.

DeChambeau needed a 55-foot eagle at the par-five 16th to stay within 11 shots of the lead, while McIlroy admitted his focus was simply making the cut rather than challenging for the Claret Jug after carding one of the highest opening rounds of his major career.

Asked if he could make up the ground he had conceded, having double-bogeyed the Postage Stamp as part of five dropped shots in four holes, there was a lengthy pause before McIlroy said: "I mean, all I need to focus on is tomorrow and try to make the cut. That's all I can focus on."

Woods made a great start when he holed a long-range putt for a birdie at the third, only to add just one more in a round containing six bogeys and two double bogeys. The 48-year-old faces a quick turnaround ahead of his Friday morning tee times, where he admitted he would need to shoot in the mid-60s to have a chance of making the cut.

