43rd Curtis Cup: Great Britain and Ireland announce team for Sunningdale contest

Eight golfers have been selected for the Great Britain and Ireland team to compete against the USA in the 43rd Curtis Cup match at Sunningdale.

The biennial encounter will take place at the renowned Berkshire venue from Friday August 30 to Sunday September 1, with the hosts bidding to win the famous trophy for the first time since 2016 when the team secured an 11.5-8.5 victory over the Americans at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland.

Catriona Matthew will take up the role of captain. She led Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup victories over the US and has ushered in a new era for GB&I.

"I'm really looking forward to the match at Sunningdale," Matthew said.

"We have selected eight players who we believe provide us the best opportunity to regain the Curtis Cup against the United States of America on home soil.

"This role means a lot to me. When I was an amateur golfer, getting in the Curtis Cup side was always the main focus. I was lucky enough to play in it three times.

"With all my experience as a professional in the Solheim Cup, as a player and captain, I've enjoyed the chance to go back to where it all started. I'm really excited about leading the team at Sunningdale."

The top five players on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and three selections make up the GB&I side. The selection includes Lottie Woad, the No 1-ranked amateur player in the world. The two-time First Team All-American at Florida State University won the Augusta National Women's Amateur in April and reached the last 16 in The Women's Amateur Championship at Portmarnock.

Euphemie and Patience Rhodes are also included and will become the first sisters to compete in the match since Leona and Lisa Maguire in 2010.

Image: Euphemie Rhodes (pictured) and Patience Rhodes will become the first sisters to compete in the match since Leona and Lisa Maguire in 2010 (The R&A)

The GB&I team:

Sara Byrne, Ireland, Douglas, 23

Beth Coulter, Ireland, Kirkistown Castle, 20

Hannah Darling, Scotland, Broomieknowe, 21

Aine Donegan, Ireland, Lahinch, 22

Lorna McClymont, Scotland, Milngavie, 23

Euphemie Rhodes, England, Burnham & Berrow, 22

Patience Rhodes, England, Burnham & Berrow, 20

Lottie Woad, England, Farnham, 20

Reserves



1. Anna Foster, Ireland, Elm Park, 22

2. Nellie Ong, England, Eaton, 18

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and all of the majors in 2024 exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour without a contract with NOW.