Olympics 2024: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele share men's golf lead with Tommy Fleetwood chasing in Paris

Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele will take a share of the lead into the final round of the men's golf competition at the Olympics, with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler still in the medal hunt in Paris.

Spaniard Rahm set the clubhouse target after mixing seven birdies with two bogeys during a five-under 66 at Le Golf National, only for American Schauffele - the gold medallist in Tokyo - to move alongside him on 14 under following a third-round 68.

Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood sits a shot back in third with one round left to play, while Ryder Cup team-mate Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark fired a round-of-the-day 62 to move to 11 under alongside Japan's Hideki Matsuyama in a share of fourth and two strokes outside the medal places.

Image: Will Tommy Fleetwood claim an Olympic medal for Team GB on Sunday?

McIlroy - who narrowly missed out on a bronze for Ireland in the last Olympics - carded a bogey-free 66 to move back into contention, lifting him into tied-sixth and in the group on 10 under that contains Scheffler, Tom Kim and Thomas Detry.

Speaking about the strength of the leaderboard, McIlroy said: "It's amazing for the game to see all those sort of players up there. Obviously Xander, who has had an incredible year.

Image: Rory McIlroy finished tied-fourth in Tokyo at the last Olympics

"Scottie, best player in the world; you've got Jon Rahm, some younger players too, Nicolai shooting 62 today. Yeah, it's an amazing leaderboard and should be an exciting day tomorrow."

Sweden's Ludvig Åberg shares 10th spot with Jason Day and Joaquin Niemann, while France's Victor Perez is one of four players on eight under and six back as he chases a home medal.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is nine shots off the lead after a third-round 66, while Great Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick withdrew due to a thumb injury following a nightmare 10-over 81.

