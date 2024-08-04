Olympics 2024: Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood claims silver as Scottie Scheffler wins gold in men's golf

Britain's Tommy Fleetwood secured a silver medal in the men's golf at the Paris Olympics behind American world No 1 Scottie Scheffler at Le Golf National.

Fleetwood fired a final-day 66 to fall one stroke short of Scheffler's 19 under par total after the world No 1 had tied the course record of nine-under 62, with six birdies in his back-nine 29.

The 33-year-old from Southport was level with USA's Scheffler with two to play, but a bogey on the 17th cost him dearly.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Despite that slip-up, Fleetwood said the achievement felt "unbelievably special".

"There's part of me that's disappointed, of course, but at the same time I never dreamt I would be an Olympic medallist," he said.

"I haven't been in the mix that much recently and being back there, playing well and feeling how that felt again, I enjoyed it so much and I'm unbelievably proud to be an Olympic medallist.

"It feels unbelievably special and I know I didn't win gold - a very good golfer did - but standing on that podium with a medal was one of the most amazing moments I've had as a golfer. I'll remember those times for the rest of my life."

Image: Fleetwood fired a final-day 66 to finish one stroke short of Scottie Scheffler's 19 under par total

Scheffler produced a sensational finish to add to the multiple titles he has won on the PGA Tour this year, and his second Masters title at Augusta in April.

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, finished one shot behind Fleetwood to take bronze with France's Victor Perez fourth after the home favourite had come home in 29.

Image: The popular Fleetwood reacts to the crowd after securing silver for Team GB at Le Golf National

Ireland's Rory McIlroy was tied fifth with Jon Rahm after finding his best form of the week.

McIlroy thrust himself into medal contention with five successive birdies on the back nine, but finished two shots behind Matsuyama after finding water at 15 and taking a double bogey six.

Rahm held a four-shot lead walking off the 10th green, but the Spaniard's hopes unravelled with a disastrous back nine of 39.

Image: Scheffler proudly displays his gold medal

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside a rolling blog and round-ups on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News' dedicated reporters on the scene will bring you updates as well as reaction from medal winners, pundits and more.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport at no extra cost.