Wyndham Championship: Tropical Storm Debby causes first-round postponement of final PGA Tour regular-season event

The first round of the Wyndham Championship has been postponed until Friday due to a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” caused by Tropical Storm Debby.

The PGA Tour announced the decision after Thursday's expected start of the event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina had initially been pushed back in the hope the conditions would clear, albeit with fans not permitted in the grounds.

However, with heavy rain and gusty winds expected throughout the rest of the day, as well as warnings of flash flooding for the area, it was not deemed possible, with the National Weather Service issuing a warning.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," a mass push notification from the National Weather Service read.

"Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

A statement from the PGA Tour added between four to six inches of rain were expected to fall before the end of the day in the Greensboro area, which is under flash flood warning.

A total of two inches had already fallen by 8am local time, with the first round having been due to get under way just under two hours earlier.

"The first round of the Wyndham Championship is postponed to Friday August 9, due to Tropical Storm Debby," a PGA Tour statement read. "Updated first-round starting times will follow."

The Wyndham Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season, with the top 70 in the standings on Sunday advancing to the FedEx Cup play-offs.

