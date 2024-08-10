PGA Tour: Beau Hossler leads Wyndham Championship after 10-under 60 in first round, boosts FedExCup Playoff hopes

Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 60 to earn a two-stroke lead at the rain-hampered Wyndham Championship with 66 players still to complete their first round in North Carolina.

Hossler birdied his first four holes on Friday and then eagled his fifth before picking up another shot at eight to go out in a seven-under 28, while he carded four gains and a lone bogey on his back nine.

The 29-year-old, who finished one stroke shy of the course record after parring his final three holes, said: "It was one of those days where it felt like kind of everything went right."

Image: Hossler needs to finish solo third or better to have a chance of making the FedExCup playoffs

Billy Horschel is Hossler's closest challenger on eight under par and still has two holes to play in his opening round, with Nick Taylor third on seven under after 14 holes.

England's Ben Taylor is four shots back on six under after seven birdies on the front nine were slightly undone by two dropped shots coming home as he signed for a 64.

Tropical Storm Debby had wiped out Thursday's play at Sedgefield Country Club and the tournament finally began at 9.50am local time on Friday before being suspended later on due to darkness.

A statement from the PGA Tour said the first round is scheduled to resume at 7am local time on Saturday, with the second round then expected to commence at 7.40am.

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the first playoff event next week, the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Hossler, still seeking a first professional victory, entered the Wyndham Championship 87th in the FedExCup and needs to finish solo third or better to have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

