BMW Championship: Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley leads with Hideki Matsuyama in mix after stormy opening day

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley grabbed a shock early lead at a weather-affected BMW Championship, as Hideki Matsuyama impressed and Rory McIlroy made a solid start.

Bradley, 50th in the FedExCup standings and the last player in the field for the second of three season-ending Playoffs, posted six birdies in a bogey-free 66 to top the leaderboard at Castle Pines Golf Club.

Last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Hideki Matsuyama is a shot back in second after a weather-affected opening day, where storms caused a three-hour suspension, while former world No 1 Adam Scott is two back in a share of third with Sungjae Im, Alex Noren and Corey Conners.

Image: Hideki Matsuyama is chasing back-to-back PGA Tour victories

Xander Schauffele is within three of the lead and McIlroy is a further stroke adrift, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is five off the pace after carding a one-under 71.

Bradley sets early pace in Denver

Bradley missed a great eagle opportunity at the par-five first but tapped in for the first of successive birdies, then took advantage of the par-five eighth to reach the turn in 33.

Image: Keegan Bradley could go as high as fourth in the season-long standings with a win

A 15-foot birdie at the 13th was followed by another from close range at the par-five next, before Bradley rolled in from 10 feet at the last to set a clubhouse target that could not be matched.

"If you put the ball in the fairway, you're going to have a lot of scoring clubs," Bradley said. "You've got to really have a good grasp on your numbers with the altitude. We did a good job of that today. You've just got to hit as many fairways as you can."

Matsuyama was within one of the lead and on the final hole when play was suspended, with the 2021 Masters champion missing a two-foot birdie chance to grab a share of the lead when the opening round resumed.

Ludvig Åberg hits an impressive 418-yard three-wood, taking advantage of the altitude on the 10th hole

McIlroy was just settling over a 20-foot par putt on the 18th when he heard the horn to stop play, before returning to make a two-putt par and close an opening-round 70, while Scheffler worked through some "soreness".

"I woke up a little sore this morning. I just didn't feel great, I was labouring a little bit today," Scheffler said. "On 17, I was trying to hit a high draw, and that's a shot where I've really got to use a big turn, big motion. Really just felt it a little bit. But other than that, all good.

"I'll go get some recovery, get some rest."

Here is how to use Sky Sports+, which gives Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost

