AIG Women's Open: Charley Hull ready to push Nelly Korda for major victory over weekend at St Andrews

Charley Hull is relishing a weekend tussle with Nelly Korda at the AIG Women's Open and believes it is only a cold putter that has prevented her being closer to the world No 1 at the halfway stage.

Hull held a one-shot lead after the opening day at St Andrews, where she carded a brilliant five-under 67 in windy conditions, only to struggle on the greens during the early part of her second round around the Old Course.

The Englishwoman made three three-putts during her opening 11 holes and was three over for her round with five holes to play, before three late birdies saw her salvage a level-par 72 to stay within three shots of Korda.

Image: Hull is looking to become the first Englishwoman to win a major since Georgia Hall's success in 2018

"I actually thought I hit it just as good as yesterday, I just missed three or four four-foot putts, but that was early on in my round," Hull said. "I didn't feel like I putted quite as good, but I felt like I struggled with the pace today.

"Yeah I'm only three shots behind. That's nothing going into the weekend, especially on this golf course. Like I said, I left a lot of putts out there. I think Nelly had 30 putts and I had 36 putts. So that's six putts that I've lost to her on the greens.

Image: Hull is without a worldwide victory since October 2022

"I'm just going to go out there and do some pace putting this afternoon, but I felt like I hit the ball pretty well. I feel like I'm equally hitting it as good [as Korda], she just holed a few more putts than me today."

On her strong finish, where she holed a long-range birdie at the par-five fifth, picked up a shot at the next and two-putted the driveable ninth hole, Hull told Sky Sports: "I made some good birdies coming in and I've got some momentum going into tomorrow."

Hull is joined on five under by defending champion and playing partner Lilia Vu, who beat her to victory at Walton Heath last year, after she birdied two of her last three holes to close a second-round 70 and also get to five under.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lilia Vu came close to a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth during her second-round 70 at the AIG Women's Open

"I think Lilia is the one to watch, as well," Hull added. "When it gets windy she kind of just sticks in there. She's a good scrambler."

Will Korda return to winning ways?

The pair will both be chasing down Korda, who made a bogey-free 68 - equalling the lowest round of the morning wave - to move into pole position to claim a seventh LPGA Tour victory and second major title of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nelly Korda reflects on a bogey-free 68 and how she intends to continue her impressive start to the AIG Women's Open

"During a tournament, you're never going to have your A game throughout all four days... it's about adapting with your B and C game as well," Korda told Sky Sports. "Today I hit it really well and it feels really nice when it clicks and it all goes where you're envisaging your shots and it's all flowing.

"It's a great confidence boost. It's only 36 holes, we still have a long way to go... but whenever something clicks like that it feels really nice."

Korda won six LPGA Tour titles in seven events earlier this season but has failed to find a top-20 finish in her five starts since, with the two-time major winner introducing a new putter into her bag to try and improve results.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Korda's incredible start to the season season, including six LPGA Tour victories in the space of seven events

"I just needed to look at something different," Korda explained. "It rolls really nicely. I'm very pleased with it - I have no complaints. Sometimes you just need to switch it up.

"It's my first time ever putting a TaylorMade putter in play as a pro. I used to have one when I was in junior golf, but I've won so many times this year with the putter that I had and I just wanted to kind of look at something different."

Who will win the AIG Women's Open? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports! Live coverage continues on Saturday from midday on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the women's majors and more sport with NOW.