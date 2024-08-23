BMW Championship: Adam Scott three clear of field after stunning second-round 63

Adam Scott shot a stunning nine-under 63 to storm into a three-stroke lead over Keegan Bradley after round two of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines.

The 44-year-old Australian, seeking his first tour win since February 2020, emerged as an unlikely leader in the FedEx Cup play-offs after a superb second round left him in pole position ahead of the field on 13-under-par.

The 2013 Masters champion hit nine birdies in his bogey-free round to finish three shots clear of first-round leader Bradley, who came one hole short of successive bogey-free rounds as he carded a second-round 68.

"It's been a long time. I can't remember the last time I shot a 63 out here," Scott told pgatour.com. "But it feels good to go low, that I've still got that in me. Hopefully, there's one more this week."

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg hit eight birdies, a bogey and an eagle to match Scott's 63 to put himself in contention, four shots back from the leader, with Sweden's Alex Noren a shot further back.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who leads the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the Tour Championship finale at East Lake next week, cut a frustrated figure as he could only shoot an even-par 72 and head into the weekend tied for 29th.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 15th on three under par.

Matsuyama forced to withdraw injured

Earlier on Friday, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew with a lower back injury just a day after he shot an opening-round 67 to sit one shot off the lead.

The tour announced Matsuyama's withdrawal shortly before his morning tee time and later released a statement from the 32-year-old Japanese player, who is ranked No. 6 in the world.

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the BMW Championship after experiencing lower back discomfort while warming up this morning, which made it impossible to play," he said.

"Thank you to BMW and the Western Golf Association for a great experience here at Castle Pines."

Matsuyama won the PGA Tour's play-off opener last week in Memphis. At No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings, he is assured of having a strong position for next week's staggered start at the Tour Championship, where the winner will receive a $25 million bonus.

The former Masters champion has 10 PGA Tour victories, including two this season.

