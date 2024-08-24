AIG Women's Open: Pairings and start times for final round of women's major at St Andrews

Defending champion Lilia Vu in final group with leader Jiyai Shin at 2.15pm; Nelly Korda begins two back and Charley Hull starts five behindWatch the AIG Women's Open live on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf
Groupings and tee times for the final round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open, held on the iconic Old Course at St Andrews and exclusively live on Sky Sports.
USA unless stated; (X) denotes amateurs
0710 IK Kim (Ko), Momoko Osato (Jpn)
0720 Lily May Humphreys (Eng), Manon De Roey (Bel)
0730 Wichanee Meechai (Tha), Paula Reto (Rsa)
0740 Johanna Gustavsson (Swe), Emma Spitz (Aut)
0750 Haruka Kawasaki (Jpn), Emma Grechi (Fra)
0800 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Grace Kim (Aus)
0810 Morgane Metraux (Swi), Shannon Tan (Sin)
0820 Julia Lopez Ramirez (x), Minami Katsu (Jpn)
0830 Lee-Anne Pace (Rsa), Weiwei Zhang (Chn)
0845 Gabriella Cowley (Eng), Anne van Dam (Ned)
0855 Arpichaya Yubol (Tha), Narin An (Kor)
0905 Ela Anacona (x) (Arg) Xiyu Janet Lin (Chn)
0915 Bailey Tardey, Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa)
0925 Louise Rydqvist (x) (Swe), Georgia Hall (Eng)
0935 Shuri Sakuma (Jpn), Maja Stark (Swe)
0945 Sarah Schmelezel, Nicole Broch Estrup (Den)
0955 Marta Martin (Esp), Haeran Ryu (Kor)
1010 Nasa Hataoka (Jpn) Hye-jin Choi (Kor)
1020 Ursula Wikstrom (Fin), Alexandra Forsterling (Ger)
1030 Sei Young Kim (Kor), Kristen Gillman
1040 Ally Ewing, Mi Hyang Lee (Kor)
1050 Linnea Strom (Swe), Caroline Inglis
1100 Nuria Iturrioz (Esp), Yui Kawamoto (Jpn)
1115 Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda (Esp)
1125 Auston Kim, Pei-yun Chien (Tpe)
1135 Andrea Lee, Akie Iwai (Jpn)
1145 Celine Boutier (Fra), Amy Yang (Kor)
1155 Rose Zhang, Angel Yin
1205 Steph Kyriacou (Aus), Alison Lee
1220 Leona Maguire (Irl), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den)
1230 So Mi Lee (Kor), Gaby Lopez (Mex)
1240 Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Linn Grant (Swe)
1250 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), Hyo Koo Kim (Kor)
1300 Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha), Charley Hull (Eng)
1310 Casandra Alexander (Rsa), Mao Saigo (Jpn)
1325 Lottie Woad (x) (Eng), Albane Valenzuela (Sui)
1335 Esther Henseleit (Ger), Ruoning Yin (Chn)
1345 Jinhee Im (Kor), Jeeno Thitikul (Tha)
1355 Alexa Pano, Lydia Ko (Nzl)
1405 Jenny Shin (Kor), Nelly Korda
1415 Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin (Kor)
