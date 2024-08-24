AIG Women's Open: Pairings and start times for final round of women's major at St Andrews

Groupings and tee times for the final round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open, held on the iconic Old Course at St Andrews and exclusively live on Sky Sports.

USA unless stated; (X) denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

0710 IK Kim (Ko), Momoko Osato (Jpn)

0720 Lily May Humphreys (Eng), Manon De Roey (Bel)

0730 Wichanee Meechai (Tha), Paula Reto (Rsa)

0740 Johanna Gustavsson (Swe), Emma Spitz (Aut)

0750 Haruka Kawasaki (Jpn), Emma Grechi (Fra)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emily Kristine Pedersen's caddie lost his cap and then Lottie Woad's caddie desperately struggled to regain control of it for him!

0800 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Grace Kim (Aus)

0810 Morgane Metraux (Swi), Shannon Tan (Sin)

0820 Julia Lopez Ramirez (x), Minami Katsu (Jpn)

0830 Lee-Anne Pace (Rsa), Weiwei Zhang (Chn)

0845 Gabriella Cowley (Eng), Anne van Dam (Ned)

0855 Arpichaya Yubol (Tha), Narin An (Kor)

0905 Ela Anacona (x) (Arg) Xiyu Janet Lin (Chn)

0915 Bailey Tardey, Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa)

0925 Louise Rydqvist (x) (Swe), Georgia Hall (Eng)

0935 Shuri Sakuma (Jpn), Maja Stark (Swe)

0945 Sarah Schmelezel, Nicole Broch Estrup (Den)

0955 Marta Martin (Esp), Haeran Ryu (Kor)

1010 Nasa Hataoka (Jpn) Hye-jin Choi (Kor)

1020 Ursula Wikstrom (Fin), Alexandra Forsterling (Ger)

1030 Sei Young Kim (Kor), Kristen Gillman

1040 Ally Ewing, Mi Hyang Lee (Kor)

1050 Linnea Strom (Swe), Caroline Inglis

1100 Nuria Iturrioz (Esp), Yui Kawamoto (Jpn)

1115 Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda (Esp)

1125 Auston Kim, Pei-yun Chien (Tpe)

1135 Andrea Lee, Akie Iwai (Jpn)

1145 Celine Boutier (Fra), Amy Yang (Kor)

1155 Rose Zhang, Angel Yin

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rose Zhang took three bunker shots before making a calamitous quadruple bogey at the par-four second during her second round.

1205 Steph Kyriacou (Aus), Alison Lee

1220 Leona Maguire (Irl), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den)

1230 So Mi Lee (Kor), Gaby Lopez (Mex)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gaby Lopez made a superb eagle at the par-four ninth during her second round at St Andrews

1240 Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Linn Grant (Swe)

1250 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), Hyo Koo Kim (Kor)

1300 Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha), Charley Hull (Eng)

1310 Casandra Alexander (Rsa), Mao Saigo (Jpn)

1325 Lottie Woad (x) (Eng), Albane Valenzuela (Sui)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lottie Woad holes out for eagle on the last hole of her third round at the AIG Women's Open.

1335 Esther Henseleit (Ger), Ruoning Yin (Chn)

1345 Jinhee Im (Kor), Jeeno Thitikul (Tha)

1355 Alexa Pano, Lydia Ko (Nzl)

1405 Jenny Shin (Kor), Nelly Korda

1415 Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin (Kor)

Who will win the AIG Women's Open? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports! Live coverage continues on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the women's majors and more sport with NOW.