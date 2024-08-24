Nelly Korda remains confident of Women's Open success after difficult third round at St Andrews

Nelly Korda is hoping to carry her late momentum into the final day after a mixed third round for the world No 1 at the AIG Women's Open on Saturday.

Korda had teed off as the overnight leader before seeing back-to-back bogeys to open her round somewhat set the tone for a roller-coaster afternoon.

She had responded impressively with two birdies in her next three holes as well as finishing up her front nine with a birdie, before firing four more bogeys down the stretch to fall behind leader Jiyai Shin and playing partner Lilia Vu.

But there was still time for a late warning to the rest of the field as Korda holed out for a birdie at the 18th to finish five under in third place.

"I mean, it's nice to finish with a birdie, but it wasn't the best of days. But it's okay," she said. "It was nice to see one roll in. It barely rolled in but after making two bogeys on the first two holes, it was nice to rebound with a birdie.

"Obviously with the double on 16 and bogey on 17, you want to finish on a good note. I was happy to see that one roll in. Hopefully I can take that momentum into tomorrow.

"I think it's going to be a tough day. I think the winds are going to be high. There could be rain, as well. I'm going to keep a positive attitude. Take it one shot at a time. I played really well the first two days, so I'm going to take that momentum into tomorrow."

The day had belonged to Shin, who produced the shot of the week with a stunning approach at the 17th on her way to posting seven birdies in a round of 67 that leaves her on course for a third Open crown.

Korda had been in scintillating form earlier in the week as she displayed a return to confidence on the back of three missed cuts in her last four outings on Tour.

With a birdie at the last, though, the American remains in position to chase down a seventh win of the season.

"It was bizarre, Nelly had it under control for three quarters of the whole round pretty much," said Sky Sports Golf's Trish Johnson. "I left commentary and within half hour it went pear-shaped, but that's what can happen on those last holes at St Andrews and especially with this wind.

"I think those scores told you it was almost as tough as earlier in the week.

"Nelly starting bogey/bogey, you sort of think that it brings others back in and makes it entertaining for those watching. She makes a great comeback, and the fact she finished with a birdie, she's only two shots off, it makes for a great shootout on Sunday."

Vu: I kept my composure

Lilia Vu also endured a mixed afternoon alongside Korda, with the world No 2 carding two birdies and a bogey across her front nine before being pegged back by two successive bogeys at 12 and 13.

Back came the unflappable defending champion to sink three birdies over her final five holes to rise to second on six-under.

"I would say I'm pretty satisfied with the round, was a little shaky, caught some bad breaks and was heading in the wrong direction but happy to par 17th and birdie 18th and get into a pretty good position heading into tomorrow," she told Sky Sports.

"The wheels were kind of falling off when I made that double, but kept my composure. The only goal I'm trying to do is beat the course and keep it simple like that.

"I had to change my mindset, I'm used to faster greens but given how difficult it is I understand it's got to be a slower pace to help everybody out. I came into this week realising it's ok to lag some two-putts and get out of there."

Shin: The wind was nice to me!

Leader Shin is currently making her third appearance at St Andrews as she looks to win a third British Open followed following victories in 2008 and 2012.

Despite her experience, she insists the blustery conditions have offered a new challenge across St Andrews this week.

"Well, I try to, well, I played a long time, the golf," she said. "So this is my third. I've been here already third time. This is my third time at St Andrews. That's how much I played it, for so long.

"I have a lot of experience with links course and with not like this tough wind but pretty much I have a lot of good experience.

"So that's why I take all my skill today. Yeah, the wind - really, the wind is nice to me today, and also, I made a bogey - two bogeys today but I think everyone can make one or two bogeys. So this is nothing. I just keep focused forward."

