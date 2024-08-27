AIG Women's Open: Lydia Ko's Olympics gold in Paris and major win at St Andrews show retirement talk is too early

Lydia Ko said after securing Olympic gold that she wanted to win one more major in her glittering career, with that goal completed at the first time of asking to complete a ‘Cinderella’ summer.

Ko became the first golfer in history to earn all three Olympic medals in golf after following a silver at the 2016 Games in Rio and bronze in Tokyo with a two-shot win in Paris, with the victory also qualifying her as the newest inductee into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

The New Zealander warned the following week at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open about her disappointing AIG Women's Open record, only to rip up the history books in the final women's major of the year and end her eight-year wait for an elusive third major title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lilia Vu missed a putt to force a play-off with Ko at The AIG Women's Open, securing the New Zealander victory

Ko overturned a three-stroke deficit on the final day to claim a two-shot victory at St Andrews and spark emotional celebrations for her and her husband, with victory at the Home of Golf capping off the most magical month of her golfing life.

"It's been a crazy past few weeks," Ko said after her win at the Old Course. "Something that was too good to be true happened and I honestly didn't think it could be any better.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

"Obviously that being here at the Old Course at St Andrews, it makes it so much more special. I just got to realise what a historic and special place this golf course is, and it's honestly been such a fairy tale. I'm on cloud nine, really."

Ko won the Evian Championship as an 18-year-old in 2015 and added the Chevron Championship a year later to become the youngest golfer to claim two women's majors, although was unable to add to that tally until holding off Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Jiyai Shin to prevail in Scotland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Nelly Korda's final round at St Andrews, where she squandered the lead over the closing holes to miss out to Ko

"I've had my fair share of ups and downs between 2015, 2016 to 2024," Ko added. "A lot of things have happened. When things are going well, it's kind of hard to think about when you're not playing well because all you're really doing is just enjoying that moment.

"On the other hand, when things aren't going well, you feel like you're never going to get out of that lull. I've been in both of those positions. We are all trying to peak at the five majors but it's hard to kind of time that; and how do you time that? You're just waiting for that moment."

Ko started her year of resurgence with victory at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, one of three top-four finishes in her first four events, although struggled in the majors throughout 2024 before her St Andrews victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Ko's three-under 69 on the final day at St Andrews, where she registered her third major title

"I had the most Cinderella-like story the past few weeks," Ko explained. "Of all the major championships, this one I've had the least amount of confidence, because I've had the least amount of experience on links and the results haven't followed either. I can't believe it."

Too early for Ko to retire?

Ko faced questions about potential retirement at the end of the season after her Olympics win, having previously spoken about her future, with the Sky Sports Golf team offering mixed views on what she may want to do next.

Spotify

"She has always said that she wanted to retire by the age of 30 and didn't want to play golf forever," Alison Whitaker told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "She has been in the spotlight longer than almost 90 per cent of the field.

"I think she changed the game by telling us what we could maybe expect from someone in the next generation, certainly in the last couple of decades. To come through and win on the LPGA Tour as an amateur was unbelievable and what she has added is equally unbelievable.

"It's going to be a bookended career of fairy tales. She has had a little bit of everything you can imagine in it, if you think up the stories. She has won back-to-back, she has won three majors, she had the droughts, the highs and lows - it's almost a six-novel series all written into one piece."

Twitter

Ko is back inside the top three in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and third on the LPGA Tour's Race to CME Globe standings, with four-time major winner Dame Laura Davies questioning why she would call time on her career at this stage.

"Winning is everything in professional sport," Davies said on Sky Sports after Ko's win. "If she goes off the boil over the next couple of years then it won't be so much fun and she might make that decision, but at the moment you have to feel more titles are there.

Twitter

"Why wouldn't you want to keep playing? The last three weeks she's had, it's been extraordinary. She'll want to win more, no question. She's playing great golf, there are five more majors to come next year, I'd be surprised if retirement came sooner rather than later."

After a week where Lexi Thompson potentially played at St Andrews for the last time, Catriona Matthew made her final AIG Women's Open appearance and former major champion IK Kim announced her retirement, Ko's future in the sport - for as long as she wants it - remains bright.

