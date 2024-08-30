British Masters: Tyrrell Hatton holds halfway lead on DP World Tour return at the Belfry

Tyrrell Hatton lived up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite by grabbing the halfway lead on home soil at the Betfred British Masters.

The LIV Golf League star, making his first regular DP World Tour start since January, followed a three-under 69 with a brilliant second-round 69 to move to 10 under at the Belfry.

Hatton mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey to top the leaderboard ahead of Spain's Jorge Campillo, France's Jeong weon Ko and South Africa's Brandon Stone.

"We always say that we've left something out there, it's never perfect is it? But I'm more than happy with seven under today," Hatton said. "Ultimately it's the first job done to make the cut and give yourself a chance going into the weekend and I'm happy with where we're at."

How Hatton set the pace

Hatton missed numerous chances on the greens on the opening day but enjoyed more success with the putter on Friday morning as he rolled in a 15-footer at the par-three 12th and followed a good par-save at the next by making another birdie at the par-three 14th.

Image: Hatton is is competing after appealing against the sanctions imposed on him by the DP World Tour for playing LIV events without permission

The Englishman responded to failing to take advantage of the par-five 15th by posting back-to-back birdies over his next two holes and reaching the turn in 32, then bounced back from a missed chance inside five feet at the second to pick up a shot at the par-five next.

Hatton birdied the fifth and added another from off the green at the seventh to move to 10 under, before cancelling out his only bogey at the eighth by rolling in a birdie at the ninth - his final hole of the day to move back top of the leaderboard.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Raced my first putt eight feet past and you don't want to start the round with a three-putt early doors," Hatton said. "Holed a good one there and a nice one on the next for birdie which got us off and running.

"I still missed a few short ones, so it will be nice if I can not do that over the weekend. I just need to keep giving myself opportunities. If you drive the ball well here then there's quite a few holes where you're going in with wedges and you can give yourself a good chance to score pretty low."

Live DP World Tour Golf Saturday 31st August 12:30pm

Stone threatened the outright lead after eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch took him to nine under for the week, before he closed a second-round 64 with four pars, while Ko remains within one of the lead after a bogey-free 68.

Campillo completed the trio sharing second and Niklas Noorgaard shares fifth on eighth under with Tom Vaillant, while Thriston Lawrence is three strokes back and Lucas Bjerregaard is a further shot adrift.

Who will win the Betfred British Masters? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more with NOW.