Ladies European Tour: Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall chasing as Ursula Wikstrom leads KPMG Women's Irish Open

Ursula Wikstrom holds a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, with Solheim Cup stars Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall heading into the weekend six strokes back.

Wikstrom fired a second successive 68 at Carton House to move to 10 under, mixing seven birdies with two bogeys on the par-73 layout to edge ahead of Luna Sobron Galmes and Alessandra Fanali.

The Finn - beginning on the back nine - cancelled out an opening-hole bogey with back-to-back birdies from the 12th, then responded to a dropped shot at the par-three 14th with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 18th.

Wikstrom took advantage of the par-five sixth and birdied her penultimate hole of the day to sit top of the leaderboard, bolstering her hopes of avenging the play-off defeat in this event in 2022.

"I didn't really have a good start," said Wikstrom who is in search of her maiden LET title in her 21st season on Tour. "I've been 21 years on Tour and I have had many chances to win. It is quite nice to be in that position again, it's been a while.

Image: Can Ursula Wikstrom claim a maiden Ladies European Tour title this weekend?

"It hasn't been the season so far where I have been in contention that much so it's always a nice extra feeling to get in that place for a weekend. There are still two more days, but it's nice to be in this position."

Spain's Sobron carded five birdies and one bogey in a second-round 69, with Fanali matching the total to also sit on nine under, while England's Annabel Dimmock and Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini are in a share of fourth and two strokes back.

Image: Luna Sobron Galmes is one back after the opening two rounds

"It was really fun," Dimmock said. "It was actually stress-free, which normally I don't play stress-free golf. I have been struggling the last couple of weeks and I think it was coming from me hitting it too hard

"Me and my coach, we've tried to slow my swing right down and I actually played better probably yesterday, but I couldn't get the ball in the hole. Today, I sunk a couple of nice ones which got me going and I just played solid and rolled a couple of putts in. It was an easy day."

Four players are in a share for sixth place with France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley and Swedish duo Moa Folke and Corinne Viden all on seven under, with England's Lily May Humphreys part of the group a further shot adrift.

Maguire carded three birdies and two bogeys in a second-round, leaving her tied-21st, with Hall also on four under after a bogey-free 69 on Friday.

