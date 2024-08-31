Curtis Cup 2024: Great Britain and Ireland take 7-5 lead over United States into final day at Sunningdale

Great Britain and Ireland produced a superb unbeaten session in the afternoon fourballs to take a two-point lead over the United States into the final day of the Curtis Cup.

Catriona Matthew's side battled back on Friday afternoon to claim a share of the spoils after the opening day, then won one and halved one of the three foursomes matches on Saturday morning in front of strong crowds at Sunningdale.

That left the scores locked at 4.5-4.5 heading into the afternoon session, where Great Britain won two and halved one of the three matches to move into a 7-5 advantage over the defending champions.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It leaves Great Britain and Ireland requiring three and a half points from Sunday's eight singles matches to win the Curtis Cup for the first time since 2016, with the United States needing five points to retain the trophy and five and a half points for a fourth consecutive win.

How Great Britain and Ireland moved ahead

All three foursomes contests proved tense and tight on Saturday morning, with two finishing on the 18th and the other decided on the 17th hole to leave little to separate the two teams.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lottie Woad and Sara Byrne finished all-square against Melanie Green and Rachel Kuehn, with the Great Britain and Ireland pair losing their lead with back-to-back bogeys from the 16th before snatching the half-point when Green missed a five-footer for victory on the 18th.

The USA's only full point of the day came when Catherine Park and Zoe Campos edged Patience Rhodes and Beth Coulter 2&1, before Hannah Darling and Aine Donegan ensured the morning ended level with a one-hole win over Anna Davis and Megan Schofill.

Live Women's Golf Sunday 1st September 10:00am

Darling and Mimi Rhodes defeated Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley 3&2 in the afternoon fourballs, with Lorna McClymont and Coulter then beating Anna Davis and Green 2&1.

Sara Byrne had the chance to complete a session whitewash but was unable to hole from 12 feet for birdie on the 18th, meaning she and partner Lottie Woad had to settle for half a point against Rachel Kuehn and Megan Schofill.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a round-up from the first day of the Curtis Cup from Sunningdale as Sara Byrne produced a brilliant finish to ensure Great Britain and Ireland ended on level terms

"I hit a really great shot in there to give me the opportunity, the putts just didn't drop today," a frustrated Byrne told Sky Sports. "I was struggling today for the putts to drop but that's golf.

"Me and Lottie both played unbelievable and Lottie holed a great, great putt on the 16th to get us fired up. Tomorrow is a crucial day and the last few holes are crucial. There's big magic moments happening every time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lottie Woad became the first Englishwoman to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this year. We went down to her home club to find out about the junior section that helped her rapid rise through the women's game

Looking ahead to Sunday's singles, Woad, who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this year, added: "I think you've just got to not think too far ahead, just focus on your own match. You can only win your own point so don't focus on what the whole group's doing and win your match."

Who will win the Curtis Cup? Watch the Sunday singles live from 10am on Sky Sports Golf and from midday on Sky Sports +. Stream the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and more sport with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.